The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das while addressing the media soon after the Monetary Policy Committee announcement of rate hike on 8 th February, categorically told a reporter while answering his query that market capitalisation of a company has no bearing on a banker’s decision to lend to such company.

Market cap refers to the figure arrived at by multiplying a company’s floating shares with the end-of-the-day quotation. While this figure excites those engaged in ranking industrialists in the pecking order of the sliver of the share of market cap attributable to their holdings, it does not influence a lending bank one way or the other.

The RBI governor’s categorical clarification may help disabuse the doubts harboured by many in the context of cases like the Hindenburg-Adani affair . One may recall media reports and political debates that LIC and other investors in the Adani group shares have had the mortification of seeing Rs 10 lac crore worth of market cap being wiped out last week thanks to the meltdown in the group company share prices following Hindenburg revelations about the alleged shenanigans of the group.

While such ill-informed chest-beating is de rigueur in the Indian media, extending such gloominess to the safety of bank loans is even more ill-informed. State Bank of India too has a significant exposure to the said business group. There were questions about SBI’s loan exposure as well in addition to the concerns expressed over LIC’s decision to invest in those shares.

However, a bank like SBI typically examines a loan application on the following touchstones among others:

1. Quality of the assets mortgaged and their values

2. Quality and integrity of the management of the borrower

3. Past record of repayment and servicing of loans along with interest

4. Profitability of the company and future profit projections

5. Seasonal and cyclical factors having a bearing on the fortunes of the company

6. Demand for the products of the company

7. Credit rating of the company and

8. Debt: equity ratio of the company to see if it is already stretched in terms of the borrowing limit and capacity

Readers would note market cap is conspicuous by its absence in the above calculus. And rightly so because market cap is simply not relevant for a company lender. To be sure, it is relevant when a bank lends to the company promoter a separate loan in his personal capacity on the strength of the shares pledged with the bank.

So, the distinction between loan to a company and loan its promoter must be stark and clear----the former is backed by assets of the company mortgaged and the latter is backed by the shares of the company pledged. Suppose SBI has twin exposures---exposure to Adani group companies and exposure to Adani himself in the form of loans on the strength of the shares pledged, it should be worried about the latter and not about the former.

Bank loans to promoters who pledge their shares is riskier and obviously carries a greater interest. Prudent banks alive to the capriciousness of market quotations would retain a safe margin say 40 percent and lend only to the tune of 60 percent of the market quotation when a loan is advanced on the basis of pledge of shares.

Such margins are common even in gold loans too despite the fact that gold quotations are less capricious but the RBI has mandated a safe 28 percent margin just in case because unlike an Indian company share, gold quotation is influenced by global factors. In fact, the daily quotations for gold is derived from the price fixed by the trinity of gold exchanges in New York, London and Zurich. The short point is a bank guards its turf by retaining a safe margin before extending a personal loan.

Coming back to SBI loan to the Adani group, the RBI governor clarification must set the record straight and stop knee-jerk reaction in the form of protests outside SBI offices.

—The author, S Murlidharan,

is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

