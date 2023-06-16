There will be a massive opportunity for creators across the world to earn. However, the pace and scale at which they will earn eventually depend on the monetisation methods of individual social media platforms.

In the recent years, the digital landscape has witnessed a remarkable shift in the way creators can monetise their content. Several platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, have introduced diversified income streams for creators, allowing them to transform their skills and passion into profitable ventures. The creator economy’s total addressable market is projected to double in size over the next five years, skyrocketing from $250 billion to $480 billion by 2027 , as per Goldman Sachs research.

Clearly, there will be a massive opportunity for creators across the world to earn. However, the pace and scale at which they will earn eventually depend on the monetisation methods of individual social media platforms. One prominent monetisation avenue is the opportunity to share a percentage of the advertising revenue earned by the platform with the content creators.

