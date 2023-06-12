The principal objection to STV being foisted on the IBC arena is that while it being kosher on the political arena where multiple members need to be elected with a single vote, it is out of place and downright undesirable in IBC where the committee of creditors (CoC) vote for each proposal.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed on the 7th June vide a discussion paper that the Committee of financial creditors (CoC) may be asked to decide on the resolution plans for bankrupt companies through a new system. The system by which their vote of preferences can be transferred for quick resolution given the fact that often resolutions are stalled for want of 66 percent majority votes.

What is being proposed is the system of single transferable vote (STV) obtaining in some countries like New Zealand local bodies to ensure that insolvency resolution of a company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) does not lie in limbo and the logjam causes by any proposal not begetting minimum 66 percent votes is gotten over by all the creditors casting their votes case by case in a binary yes or no but in the order of preference.

Let us say an insolvency professional has five proposals i.e., offer from five different buyers for the insolvent company. As it is, each one of the five is put to vote one by one and if the first of the five gets a 66% majority, then the other four are not considered at all. But experience shows that more often than not none of the five begets 66 percent support thus resulting in a prolonged stalemate.

The proposal advocates a sledgehammer approach to break the logjam. To wit, if proposal # 1 gets 60 percent first preference votes and leads the pack, it is most likely to go through when the proposal # 5 begetting the least first preference votes is eliminated and those votes are distributed among the remaining four proposals and so on.

In other words, such process of round-by-round elimination might throw up a 66 percent winner at the end of the day thus ensuring that the resolution exercise takes off instead of getting bogged down interminably if not cynically.

However, the principal objection to STV being foisted on the IBC arena is that while it being kosher on the political arena where multiple members need to be elected with a single vote, it is out of place and downright undesirable in IBC where the committee of creditors (CoC) vote for each proposal.

For instance, in the elections for Rajya Sabha, there may be five vacancies say from the state of Tamil Nadu. Let us say the TN assembly has 250 members i.e., 250 votes. Thus, each contestant needs a quota of 50 plus 1 votes to be elected to Rajya Sabha from TN. The one who gets 60 votes has surplus of 9 votes which can help the one getting 40 votes to borrow the same (surplus of the first winner and make the grade). This example may be oversimplified but fairly explains how STV operates in the political arena.

But its importation into the more rarified world of IBC would bring with it avoidable and undesirable consequences. First, in the political arena, we are electing members and the slots have to be filled up for which STV is a fair regime. But in the IBC proceedings, stakes are much higher for the CoC.

Haste makes waste. To be sure, IBC proceedings invariably overshoot the time allotted by law for resolution but we should not jump from frying pan to fire in our keenness to fast-track the system. The IBC objective is to empower creditors mainly banks nursing bad debts. Even in the absence STV, banks are taking huge haircuts but at least they aren’t pressured into settling for the lesser evil which STV boils down to.

In the political arena, we have seen operation Kamala---engineer resignations from the ruling dispensation so that the requisite majority figure is lesser and within the reach of the opposition aspiring to topple the ruling dispensation--- enacted more than once. STV in IBC would be a cynical extension of operation Kamala in reverse----the one falling short of the 66 percent mark can count on the votes of those who rejected it in the first place. It qualifies as the eligible buyer on rebound thus making it possible for the first-past-the-post regime to govern CoC proceedings through the backdoor which IBC had shunned and instead plumped for the upfront 66 percent majority.

No backdoor entry or victory by stealth please. The one at the front of the race but apprehending lack of 66 percent majority might prop up non-serious candidates in the cynical hope that the votes garnered by them will ultimately enable it rustle up the requisite majority thanks to the regime of STV.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

