The principal objection to STV being foisted on the IBC arena is that while it being kosher on the political arena where multiple members need to be elected with a single vote, it is out of place and downright undesirable in IBC where the committee of creditors (CoC) vote for each proposal.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed on the 7th June vide a discussion paper that the Committee of financial creditors (CoC) may be asked to decide on the resolution plans for bankrupt companies through a new system. The system by which their vote of preferences can be transferred for quick resolution given the fact that often resolutions are stalled for want of 66 percent majority votes.

What is being proposed is the system of single transferable vote (STV) obtaining in some countries like New Zealand local bodies to ensure that insolvency resolution of a company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) does not lie in limbo and the logjam causes by any proposal not begetting minimum 66 percent votes is gotten over by all the creditors casting their votes case by case in a binary yes or no but in the order of preference.