Whether by choice or impelled by the global pandemic, office employees have become highly acclimatised to the concept of working from home. One interesting debate that arises out of this is --who is better adjusted to working from home, men or women? Certain studies indicate that women handle remote work slightly ‘better’ than men and that flexible work arrangements have been a catalyst for women to participate more actively in the workforce and contribute their skills and expertise.

As the world of work transitions into a post-pandemic normalcy, many organisations have shifted back to the traditional office settings. The whole of 2022 witnessed companies encouraging, some mandating, their employees to return back to office.

However, this push might have inadvertently led to a ‘silent exodus’ in the workplace, an increase in the attrition rate of women, worsening an already low female participation in the workforce. What is the reason(s) behind the high turnover rate among women?

During the pandemic, families went through significant changes to adapt to the evolving work landscape. However, it was observed that women, in particular, experienced heightened levels of stress as they suddenly had to balance office work with caregiving responsibilities. Despite the initial difficulties, many women were able to navigate through this situation over the extended period of the pandemic. Now, as employees prepare to return to the physical workplace, women are facing another source of stress -- the need to readjust once again.

This transition presents additional challenges as they strive to adapt to the demands of the office environment while continuing to manage their family responsibilities. Many of them who do not have the support mechanism are choosing to quit.

From crisis to catalyst

The pandemic served as both a crisis and a catalyst for women in the workforce. The impact of pandemic-induced remote work on women has been complex and varied. On one hand, it offered women the opportunity to better balance work and caregiving responsibilities, reduced commuting time, and increased autonomy. On the other hand, it intensified existing inequalities and challenges for women, such as increased domestic workload, blurred work-life boundaries, and limited access to networking and career advancement opportunities.

But the percentage of women preferring work from home or flexible hybrid models in the post-pandemic increased as remote work offered better integration of work and personal life, eliminating the need for extensive commuting and enabling women to allocate their time more efficiently. Forced into new realities, women emerged as resilient leaders, innovators, and change-makers. The flexibility to work remotely in recent years has helped companies attract and retain talent, particularly women, as they found it easier to juggle office and home duties in a hybrid environment.

Career intentionality

A robust return-to-work programme, ensuring that women employees are provided with structured support to return to work, and helping them reintegrate into the workforce and rebuild their professional momentum is vital. Companies have embraced a more empathetic approach, recognising the importance of accommodating diverse work preferences in order to attract and retain top talent. This understanding has led to a realisation that flexibility in work options is crucial. Moreover, it presents cost-saving benefits for companies, such as reduced expenses related to office space and infrastructure.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that certain roles entail a combination of fieldwork and office-based responsibilities, necessitating interpersonal interactions at least part of the time.

For such positions, there remains a requirement for employees to spend a significant portion of their workweek in the office. This insistence on in-office presence acknowledges the specific demands and nature of these roles, which may require hands-on collaboration, face-to-face meetings, or physical presence at specific locations. Companies have started insisting on some of these to be done in a hybrid manner.

Final thoughts

No women left behind It is imperative that India, being the world's most populous nation and women constituting nearly half of its population, cannot afford to have women out of employment. As per World Bank data 2022, India’s female labour force participation rate stands at 24 percent, significantly lower than China’s rate of 61%. According to TeamLease records, out of the total contractual workforce hired in 2022, only 14 percent were women.

These numbers are not only an economic growth concern but also is a clear setback to India Inc’s efforts to promote gender diversity. Gender justice and responsive policies are national issues and need to be contextually developed in a systematic and sustained dial tone. The ultimate objective is not only to increase female labour force participation, but rather to create avenues for meaningful employment that will, in turn, contribute to the economic empowerment of women, thereby, leaving no women behind.

— The author, Kartik Narayan, is CEO - Staffing, at TeamLease Services Limited. The views expressed are personal.