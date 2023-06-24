As employees prepare to return to the physical workplace, women are facing another source of stress -- the need to readjust once again. This transition presents additional challenges as they strive to adapt to the demands of the office environment while continuing to manage their family responsibilities.

Whether by choice or impelled by the global pandemic, office employees have become highly acclimatised to the concept of working from home. One interesting debate that arises out of this is --who is better adjusted to working from home, men or women? Certain studies indicate that women handle remote work slightly ‘better’ than men and that flexible work arrangements have been a catalyst for women to participate more actively in the workforce and contribute their skills and expertise.