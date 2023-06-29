Blended finance is emerging as an important approach for assembling resources toward attaining SDGs in India. As a strategic tool, it holds the potential to mobilise the necessary resources to play a significant role in achieving the SDGs by 2030

According to a UN report, it will cost $3.9 trillion per year to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in developing countries. However, current levels of public, private, and philanthropic funding only cover $1.4 trillion, leaving a significant gap of $2.5 trillion. To expedite the achievement of the SDGs by 2030, it is crucial to direct more capital toward filling this funding deficit.

As stated in the MSME report in 2022, SMEs are key to India’s economy, with over 60 million businesses contributing 30 percent of the country's GDP and employing 110 million people. Social enterprises play a critical role in addressing societal issues and serving marginalised communities.

However, they struggle to access commercial capital as traditional funding approaches fail to meet their unique needs. This creates a significant funding gap that limits their ability to create social and economic impact.

Bridging these funding gaps cannot be achieved by relying solely on public and philanthropic funds. There is a need to attract private and commercial capital into the developmental sector. Blended finance holds great potential to strategically combine development finance and philanthropic funds to mobilise private capital flow toward achieving the SDGs. By doing so, it paves the way for private sector players to invest in social projects or enterprises with minimum risk and satisfactory returns.

Blended finance has gained significant momentum in India in sectors like infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare, education, etc. The Indian Government has taken several initiatives to address the impediments of this financial instrument. For example, the US-India Clean Energy Finance (USICEF) is a collaborative initiative between the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), and a consortium of foundations.

Through this partnership, USICEF has successfully identified and supported nearly 50 nascent enterprises operating in 20 states since 2017. These companies received $5 million in grant-based funding, which mobilised more than $285 million in debt to facilitate their operations. As a result, more than 670 MW of additional renewable energy capacity has been generated, along with an estimated 20,000 jobs.

India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasised the importance of multilateral development banks (MDBs) like the World Bank, ADB, NDB, etc. in using innovative finance techniques. She highlighted the potential of working with Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) like SIDBI, NABARD, NHB etc. to mobilise private capital towards promoting sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction by supporting investments in key sectors.

Moreover, last year in June, the World Bank proposed a substantial Development Policy Loan (DPL) totalling $750 million to further the transformation of India’s financial sector. The goal is to effectively facilitate sustainable private financing and stimulate its mobilisation, thereby bolstering support for the real economy.

They also seek to deepen the markets for green finance and promote greater access to credit for MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.

For an effective intervention of blended finance, it must satisfy the following three requirements:

Additionality — It refers to the extra benefit directly attributed to an intervention that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

Leverage — It measures the amount of commercial capital unlocked due to each unit of concessional capital.

Concessionality— It refers to the capital provided at more favourable terms (duration, tenure, collateral requirements, etc.) which makes financing affordable and accessible and in turn attracts commercial players.

At the same time, it is important to choose partners who value social returns above financial ones. Also, including factors like sustainability and minimum concessionality will help avoid market distortion. By combining these capitals, blended finance holds the potential to yield a more substantial impact than either capital type could individually achieve.

To access such finance, in its FY22 Union Budget, the Indian government has decided to use blended finance instruments in sectors such as healthcare, education, climate action, deep-tech, digital economy, pharma, agri-tech and attract more private investments. With the government’s share being limited to 20 percent, it highlights the growing importance of blending finances in India for social entrepreneurs and encourages greater private sector participation in financing projects that generate social impact.

The social value of providing the vulnerable population with affordable healthcare, education, and a clean environment is enormous. However, the cost of innovating unique solutions often outweighs the monetary returns.

Conclusion

Blended finance is emerging as an important approach for assembling resources toward attaining SDGs in India. As a strategic tool, it holds the potential to mobilise the necessary resources to play a significant role in achieving the SDGs by 2030 in India. With India’s overall score improving from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020, the SDG India Index 2020-21 indicates progress towards achieving them.

By bringing together public, private and philanthropic organisations, blended finance encourages tri- sector collaboration, and endorses policy framing for key stakeholders to leverage this phenomenon effectively.

— The author, Vibha Tilwalli Sharma, is a Chartered Accountant and a CFA from CFA Institute USA. She is currently the Lead, Impact Financing, at Villgro. The views expressed are personal.