Blended finance is emerging as an important approach for assembling resources toward attaining SDGs in India. As a strategic tool, it holds the potential to mobilise the necessary resources to play a significant role in achieving the SDGs by 2030

According to a UN report, it will cost $3.9 trillion per year to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in developing countries. However, current levels of public, private, and philanthropic funding only cover $1.4 trillion, leaving a significant gap of $2.5 trillion. To expedite the achievement of the SDGs by 2030, it is crucial to direct more capital toward filling this funding deficit.

As stated in the MSME report in 2022, SMEs are key to India’s economy, with over 60 million businesses contributing 30 percent of the country's GDP and employing 110 million people. Social enterprises play a critical role in addressing societal issues and serving marginalised communities.