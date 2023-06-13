Zoomed Out | Argentinian economic crisis rooted in fascination for cash and runaway inflation

While Argentina hasn’t yet officially switched to the greenback, its people have been keeping their wealth in US dollars (often under mattresses and pillows) reflecting their own lack of faith in the domestic currency.

In Argentina, inflation touched more than 100 percent mark in February this year after nearly three decades, driving down the exchange rate of its currency Peso to 2 per 1000 US dollars, the currency, most Argentines prefer to stock up including for payment for properties. Economic crisis is not new to Argentina, with their people inured to 30 percent inflation at best of times.

The 2001 blunder consisting in confiscation of bank deposits to tie over the economic crisis disenchanted its people from bank deposits. When an economy is cash-driven and the central bank merrily goes on printing currency notes not represented by real economic growth, the bottom line is stagflation. When prices surge relentlessly, economists call the phenomenon, the unanchored expectations when people shop for goods to buy the cheapest in the circumstances and stock up in the knowledge tomorrow could be another day in the inflation-ravaged market where currency value depreciates by the hour.