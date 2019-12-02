Market
Zee Entertainment: How to view the recent price move?
Updated : December 02, 2019 11:28 AM IST
The letters of outgoing directors have raised serious corporate governance issues at Zee Entertainment.
The promoters have virtually no skin in the game now. The promoter stake is down to 5 percent now and institutions own nearly 78 percent.
