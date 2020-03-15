Yes Bank: A complicated experiment that may need a maverick CEO and a lot of luck to succeed

The mechanism put up to rescue Yes Bank is unprecedented in the history of the financial sector anywhere in the world. Almost the entire banking sector has come together to chip in with some capital to rescue the bank. Let us examine the issues that have come up:

System issues

With existing banks chipping in, the total capital in the banking sector has not gone up, although adding the sharp jump in Yes Bank’s bad loans, the non-performing assets (NPAs) for the banking sector has gone up. From a system security perspective this is a negative. The idea is not to be critical of the scheme but to point out the pitfalls.

First up, there is no denying that even if this was the least bad idea, it is better than letting the bank go down. We learnt from IL&FS that the collateral damage can be great. The problem with this solution is also that we cannot cut-paste it for the future. There are at least a couple of troubled banks out there and this “entire village contributing” can’t be repeated. To that extent there is a moral hazard here. Yes Bank is getting a favourable treatment because, in a way, it is too big to fail.

Depositors' casting vote

The rationale for asking the entire banking sector to contribute, was probably to reassure the depositor: that he doesn’t need to move his money when the moratorium ends because any bank he may move to is invested in Yes Bank. So why move?

Ultimately it is the depositor who holds the veto power over whether this complicated experiment will be a success. But here, the just announced results of Yes Bank paint a grim picture. The bank has lost one-third of this deposits from October 1 to March 14 i.e. its deposit base fell in five months by Rs 72,000 crore from Rs 2.09 lakh crore on September 30, 2019 to Rs 1.37 lakh crore on March 14, 2020. If this was the behaviour of depositors before the Q3 results and before the moratorium, how will they behave after the results and the moratorium?

The Q3 results take away confidence in part because of the evaporation of the deposit base and in part because of the sharp spike in bad loans. They have shot up from Rs 17,134 crore to Rs 40,709 crore. Due to the resultant higher provisions, the bank has posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore.

True, the average depositor doesn’t look at a bank’s P&L before depositing cash, certainly not in India. But larger companies whom Yes Bank has been targeting for its mainstay — i.e. bulk deposits — certainly monitor the results and this lot too may flee. It is possible therefore that for the next few months Yes Bank will survive only with its parent banks subscribing to its CDs (certificates of deposits). This means the parent banks will have to keep aside capital for this investment, especially because these CDs can’t get a good rating. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may waive some stringent capital requirements for investing in Yes bank CDs, but that will still mean the financial system is getting that much more fragile.

Debt capital

Holders of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds are livid that they have got nothing. Many have raised the spectre that the future of AT1 bonds as a capital instrument looks bleak. they may be overstating the case. To be sure, even today HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank or Axis Bank can raise capital comfortably via AT1 bonds.

Equity capital

The markets will react with greater horror to the unexpected announcement that 75 percent of the shares of all existing shareholders is locked in for three years. Their plaint cannot be justified. Equity is a loss bearing instrument and ought to be marked down to zero. That they are getting 25 percent and a promise of the balance 75 percent if the bank survives. It is a damn good deal.

But there are immediate operational problems. The liquidity in the share falls from 255 crore tradable shares to about 65 crore. Won’t this impact price discovery. There may also be some problems with the current F&O contract settlement. This marginal preservation of equity capital could be with an eye to attract future capital. The point is will fresh capital come? For one, the bank’s asset franchise is terrible at almost 6 percent net NPA. It's liability franchise is worse. It is almost non existent. What’s worse, the events of the last two months have made the global capital markets a much more difficult space. At the moment it will take a brave man to say Yes Bank can raise fresh capital any time soon.

Future growth

The future growth of Yes Bank remains shrouded in doubt. First it has to cross the hump of deposit withdrawals when the moratorium is lifted. Thereafter, it’s currently demoralised staff have to go and seek fresh deposits at a time when growth is challenged and so is risk appetite.

The morale of the staff apart, there will be a clash of cultures. The salary drawn by some of the Yes Bank staff will be several times what its current CEO would have drawn in his last post at the State Bank of India. Likewise nominated directors from SBI will also look askance at the salary structure. And yet, delivering a body blow to the staff won’t serve any good.

Finally, while the current CEO may have been an able CFO and banker at SBI, Yes Bank today needs an electrifying leader who has a track record of an Arundati Bhattacharya or an Aditya Puri. But would these marquee bankers gamble their good name and their well earned retirement?