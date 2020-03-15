  • SENSEX
Yes Bank: A complicated experiment that may need a maverick CEO and a lot of luck to succeed

Updated : March 15, 2020 08:37 PM IST

With existing banks chipping in, the total capital in the banking sector has not gone up, although adding the sharp jump in Yes Bank’s bad loans, the non-performing assets (NPAs) for the banking sector has gone up.
The rationale for asking the entire banking sector to contribute, was probably to reassure the depositor: that he doesn’t need to move his money when the moratorium ends because any bank he may move to is invested in Yes Bank. So why move?
The future growth of Yes Bank remains shrouded in doubt. First it has to cross the hump of deposit withdrawals when the moratorium is lifted. Thereafter, it’s currently demoralised staff have to go and seek fresh deposits at a time when growth is challenged and so is risk appetite.
