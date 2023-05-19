World View: Syria back in Arab League — dawn after long cold nights in the crises-hit nation

A radical change among the Arab states could be noticed on the issue of their relations with Syria. More so because Saudi Arabia has recalibrated its policy of military engagement with regional countries’ long drawn civil wars.

After weeks of discussions and shuttle diplomacy between Riyadh, Amman, Cairo and Damascus, the Arab League (AL) foreign ministers, at an extraordinary meeting in Cairo on 6th May announced readmission of Syria to the AL. King Salman of Saudi Arabia has formally invited Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to attend the forthcoming AL summit in Riyadh this month.

The authoritarian Arab officialdom never ignore voice of the Arab Streets at times of crisis in their region. When there was a calamity in infinite crisis in Syria by the devastating earthquake in February earlier this year, Arabs across the Middle East hung their heads in shame, being unable to help their brethren-in-distress, who were injured and unfed for days in the absence of any foreign assistance, digging the rubbles with bare hands in the hope of finding their near and dear ones in freezing winds.

Severely injured Syrians were left to die as the only UN medical centre in the area was non-operational, while aid from far and wide were pouring in just a few kilometres away on the other side of the border in Turkey.

The Arab streets were buzzing with torments for the hapless Syrians. This led to a visit of parliamentary delegation from Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Libya, Egypt, Oman, and Lebanon to Damascus to discuss with the Syrian President for ways to help the country to cope with the dire humanitarian catastrophe.

Syria and especially its president Bashar Al-Assad is pariah among the mainstream Arab countries and the West. For more than a decade, ruthless killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians resulted in the imposition of severe sanctions, making the country one of the most dangerous places on earth. Millions fled the country and a large number of Syrians are internally displaced.

Prior to that, the US Administration had imposed sanctions on Syria in 2004 for actively supporting “terrorist” groups in Lebanon and Palestine. US administration put further sanctions on members of the Syrian administration after its alleged use of deadly chemical agents on its own citizens during the civil war.

Darkness fell over Syria on the Valentine’s Day in 2005 when terror struck Beirut. Former Prime Minister of Lebanon Rafic Hariri was assassinated on the beach front road in a massive explosion detonated as his motorcade was enroute to the St. George's Hotel in Beirut. Syria was alleged to be responsible for the murder. The UN Security Council urged Syria to pull out all its military and civilian assets from Lebanon. It complied. Initially, Syria was mandated by the Tai’f Agreement(1990) signed by powerful Arab leaders and endorsed by the US, to restore peace in Lebanon after fifteen years of civil war.

Syria’s misfortune was compounded by its President’s recklessly calling leaders of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt “betrayers” who brought humiliation to the Arab world by not supporting Hezbollah’s fight against Israel Defence Force (IDF) in 2006. He even called them “half men”, who lacked courage to lead the Arab resistance.

Since then, Syria’s relations with the mainstream Arab states hit rock bottom. While serving in our (Indian) embassy in Damascus, accompanying our Deputy Foreign Minister I had attended the opening session of the 2008 AL summit in Damascus. The session was marred by acrimonious debate between Syria and the Saudi-Egyptian coalition. They made it clear to Syria that it could no longer depend on the powerful Arab states for support in future. The AL suspended Syria in 2011 when the government started to crackdown violently on peaceful protests.

Consolidating his position, except in Idlib province- controlled by the rebels and the northern Kurdish region, a buffer zone between Syria and Turkey, Bashar tried to find windows to the Arab world. The UAE and Bahrain came forward and reestablished diplomatic relations with Damascus mainly to keep Iranian influence in check. Oman, which had maintained diplomatic ties with Syria was also on board. Bashar met the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, and had two meetings with President Sheikh Mohammed of the UAE at their capitals earlier this year. But the momentum for Syria’s acceptance to the other AL members did not pick up pace.

Contour of Arabian desert sands always changes after giant sandstorms. So did the Middle East geopolitical paradigm during the recent few years. The Biden Administration has slowly disengaged the US from the region giving space for Arab leaders to act independently. The February earthquake provided the window Bashar was looking for quite sometime. It was a blessing in disguise.

A radical change among the Arab states could be noticed on the issue of their relations with Syria. More so because Saudi Arabia has recalibrated its policy of military engagement with regional countries’ long drawn civil wars. After extricating itself from Yemen, Syria’s turn came. Supply of huge amount of arms and ammunitions to the opposition Syrian fighters has been bleeding Saudi coffers for more than a decade. The action was also distracting their attention and ability to implement its “Vision 2030”. The diplomatic route became a preferred strategy rather than flexing military muscle.

Saudi Arabia readily found partners in the GCC and AL. Egypt, Jordan and Iraq being positive in this process, Foreign Minister Faisal al Saud invited his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdat to Riyadh for bilateral talks, unthinkable a few years back. Their “fruitful” meeting led foreign ministers of other like-minded countries meeting in Riyadh to discuss the way forward. The Saudis kept UN's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, in the loop.

Syrian government is now in a comfortable position. The UN-brokered peace negotiations between the government and the opposition leaders did not produce any result. The Astana Group (Russia, Iran and Turkey) took up the initiative. It could be a counterweight to the AL -- advantage Syria, especially when backers of the opposition groups have decided to abandon them.

Then, in the absence of any definitive clause in the recently concluded Saudi-Iran rapprochement agreement asking Iran to stop interfering in Arab countries, Syria is free to continue its ‘cooperation’ with Iran, albeit at a lower scale to placate the Sunni Arabs. President Raisi visited Damascus accompanying a large political and business delegation recently.

Syria is also keeping its Russian option open. Bashar went to Moscow immediately after the signing of the historic Saudi-Iran agreement, knowing fully well President Putin’s limited ability to help him at this point in time. However, presence of Russian fighter jets in Syria is certainly an insurance coverage for him. Lastly, to silence the allegations of the Syrian regime being a state-sponsor for the export of the highly addictive Captagon drug from its country, it has begun negotiations with its immediate neighbours, namely Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq in order to curb this menace.

The files on ‘Syria’s support to terrorist organisations has also lost their sheen. Khaled Mashal, former Chairman of the politburo of Hamas, Syria’s ‘militant asset’ in Palestine, left Damascus in 2012 and the Palestine refugee camp in al Yarmouk Camp near Damascus , where more than one hundred thousand Palestinian refugees lived for more than seventy years, has been depopulated after the violent battle of Yarmouk camp. This camp was the main recruiting centre for al Qassam brigade, the frontline fighters of Hamas. Hence, Syria’s support to this “terrorist” group melted away.

The Hezbollah file was truly relevant when the US Administration had enacted Syria Accountability Act in December 2003. Hafeez al-Assad was using Hezbollah as a counterweight to Amal, the other Shi’ite political party in Lebanon. But after his death in 2000, his son threw all his weight behind Hassan Nasrallah, so much so that Hezbollah defended against IDF attacks in Lebanon in 2006 with Syria and Iran’s active support.

With this newly gained strength, Hezbollah did not require help from Syria any longer. On the contrary, it was the Hezbollah forces who successfully fought the rebels inside Syria during the Syrian civil war and assisted President Bashar al-Assad. And now in the current state of affairs in Lebanon as well as in Syria and with changed geopolitical situation in the Middle East and Levant, Syria is not at all in a position to extend any support to Hezbollah.

However, readmission of Syria to the AL will not bring peace for its people in northern region until a non-Arab country, namely Turkey, is brought on board. Turkish border city of Gaziantep has been the assembly point of foreign Jihadists, who then entered Syria through more than 200 km long porous border. But the burden of around 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, especially after the devastating February earthquake, is now unbearable for it. Both Erdogan and his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu categorically stated to sort out their differences with Syria. The Kurdish parties in northern Syria also don’t want to be left behind. It’s a situation most favourable to the Syrian government which is keenly watching the developments.

More so because the US Administration now intends to settle for supporting the regional efforts by giving and taking some with Bashar. The backing of the US and the West as well as the UN Security Council, along with the eagerness of Turkey to end its economic burden would, in all probabilities, bring some sort of long term peace in Syria.

But, Bashar, in this changed political climate, will definitely play some cards to show the Arab world in general and the Syrians in particular, that he is the final winner. Syrian government’s response to the outcome of Cairo foreign ministers meeting is that the Arab states should pursue “an effective approach based on mutual respect”.

—The author, Amb. Soumen Ray, IFS (Retd), is a former Indian Ambassador and High Commissioner who has served extensively in West Asia and Africa. The views expressed are personal.