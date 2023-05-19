World View: Syria back in Arab League — dawn after long cold nights in the crises-hit nation

English
By Soumen Ray  May 19, 2023 12:33:13 AM IST (Published)

A radical change among the Arab states could be noticed on the issue of their relations with Syria. More so because Saudi Arabia has recalibrated its policy of military engagement with regional countries’ long drawn civil wars.

After weeks of discussions and shuttle diplomacy between Riyadh, Amman, Cairo and Damascus, the Arab League (AL) foreign ministers, at an extraordinary meeting in Cairo on 6th May announced readmission of Syria to the AL. King Salman of Saudi Arabia has formally invited  Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to attend the forthcoming AL summit in Riyadh this month.

The authoritarian Arab officialdom never ignore voice of the Arab Streets at times of crisis in their region. When there was a calamity in infinite crisis in Syria by the devastating earthquake in February earlier this year, Arabs across the Middle East hung their heads in shame, being unable to help their brethren-in-distress, who were injured and unfed for days in the absence of any foreign assistance, digging the rubbles with bare hands in the hope of finding their near and dear ones in freezing winds.
Severely injured Syrians were left to die as the only UN medical centre in the area was non-operational, while aid from far and wide were pouring in just a few kilometres away on the other side of the border in Turkey. 
