On Erdogan’s foreign policy front one has already witnessed a significant turn around from confrontation to collaboration through rapprochement with regional elites like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and even Israel seeking greater economic engagement. While, PM Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Erdogan and hoped for better relations with its G20 partner.
From all estimates and analyses it is abundantly clear that President Recep Tayep Erdogan was able to successfully overcome his detractors, his administration’s failures especially in dealing with the worst earthquakes and relief coordination and accusations of democracy deficit and indulgence in autocracy let alone the economic crisis and ultra-Islamism.
Erdogan won 52.2 percent of the vote while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 47.8 percent as per official accounts. His Justice and Development --AKP Party also won majority in the Parliament. Though his own victory is marginal by vote share, even in the second round, but victory it is. At the same time, he does not have the liberty of wasting any time or indulging in self-congratulatory mode since the challenges especially economic and socio-political divide are gigantic.