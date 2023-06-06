On Erdogan’s foreign policy front one has already witnessed a significant turn around from confrontation to collaboration through rapprochement with regional elites like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and even Israel seeking greater economic engagement. While, PM Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Erdogan and hoped for better relations with its G20 partner.

From all estimates and analyses it is abundantly clear that President Recep Tayep Erdogan was able to successfully overcome his detractors, his administration’s failures especially in dealing with the worst earthquakes and relief coordination and accusations of democracy deficit and indulgence in autocracy let alone the economic crisis and ultra-Islamism.