CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsWorld View | President Erdogan returns — hopefully a strategic churn in his policy making circle can make New Delhi happy

World View | President Erdogan returns — hopefully a strategic churn in his policy making circle can make New Delhi happy

World View | President Erdogan returns — hopefully a strategic churn in his policy making circle can make New Delhi happy
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anil Trigunayat  Jun 6, 2023 12:21:32 PM IST (Updated)

On Erdogan’s foreign policy front one has already witnessed a significant turn around from confrontation to collaboration through rapprochement with regional elites like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and even Israel seeking greater economic engagement. While, PM Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Erdogan and hoped for better relations with its G20 partner.

From all estimates and analyses it is abundantly clear that President Recep Tayep Erdogan was able to successfully overcome his detractors, his administration’s failures especially in dealing with the worst earthquakes and relief coordination and accusations of democracy deficit and indulgence in autocracy let alone the economic crisis and ultra-Islamism.

Erdogan won 52.2 percent of the vote while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 47.8 percent as per official accounts. His Justice and Development --AKP Party also won majority in the Parliament. Though his own victory is marginal by vote share, even in the second round, but victory it is. At the same time, he does not have the liberty of wasting any time or indulging in self-congratulatory mode since the challenges especially economic and socio-political divide are gigantic.
Also Read: Turkey Election 2023: President Erdogan prevails in runoff election, enters third decade in power
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X