World View | PM Modi’s state visit to Egypt — here's why it is highly significant in the Asian context

Cairo might be expecting an announcement during the visit for a financial life line of at least $1billion to tide over immediate challenges and to negotiate with IMF for another tranche of loans for which IMF also wants certain unpalatable structural reforms and measures which might cause domestic discontent in the short term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on two highly important State visits to the US and Egypt-- India’s strategic partners, this week. While the US is the Global Comprehensive Strategic Partner of India the relationship with Cairo acquired the historic heft yet again during the visit of President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi as a Chief Guest at the 74th Republic Day of India a few months before. The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled for a state visit to Egypt on June 24-25, upon the invitation of President Sisi.