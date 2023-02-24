As Russia's invasion of Ukraine marks one year, the scars of the conflict are appearing on the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific. From divided alliances to pacifist countries setting up the biggest military build-up and shifting towards nuclearisation, the period of one year has seen a dramatic paradigm shift in countries’ security policies.

It was a sunny October morning of 2021, when US President Joe Biden along with the CIA Director, Willian Burns, and top brass of the country's national security team rushed to the Oval Office for a high-level meeting. The western spy agencies had gathered disturbing intelligence about Vladimir Putin’s plan of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. US military Chief General, Mark Milley, was ready to brief about an attack which was planned to be much more brutal and radical than the earlier annexation of Crimea (2014).

Milley’s briefing notes, which were shared with Washington Post, had four cautions for maintaining rule-based international order and not letting the war turn into World War 3, especially when a country that possessed maximum nuclear warheads was preparing for an invasion. First, don’t have a kinetic conflict between the US military or NATO with Russia. Second, contain war inside the geographical boundaries of Ukraine. Third, strengthen and maintain NATO unity. Fourth, empower Ukraine and give them the means to fight.

With all these four red lines already crossed and no end of war in sight, the security architecture in the different geopolitical theatres like the Indo-Pacific seems disturbed. From divided alliances to pacifist countries setting up the biggest military build-up and shifting towards nuclearisation, the period of one year has seen a dramatic paradigm shift in countries’ security policies.

Defence to offence

Deeply shocked with the Russian invasion, Japan was one of the first countries to slam sanctions on Moscow immediately after the attack. With Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s announcement to attend the NATO summit, South Korea also opened its first diplomatic mission to the organisation. The most noteworthy development was the change in these countries’ defence policies.

In late 2022, Japan approved three policy documents- the National Security Strategy (NSS), National Defence Strategy and the Defence Buildup Program- that suggest expansion of Japan’s military capabilities by increasing spendings over five years. With modifications of the senshu boei, exclusively defence-oriented policy that Japan followed since 1946, the country plans to respond effectively to the changing security environment in the neighbouring region. In a 36-paged NSS, while referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, it specifically mentions, “A similar situation may arise in the future in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in East Asia.”

Japan plans to double its defence budget from 1% of GDP to 2% of GDP by 2027. “For fiscal 2023, the defence spending will rise to 6.8 trillion yen, up 1.4 trillion yen from this year. The government also set aside 3.4 trillion yen to help finance its five-year defence build-up plan”, according to Reuters. The country has also asked the US to supply its first counter-strike weapons worth nearly $50 billion which might have the range to hit targets in China and North Korea.

The Russian invasion was an alarm for countries like Japan and South Korea which think they might face a similar threat from Russia, China, and North Korea.

According to SIPRI’s ‘ Japan’s new military policies: Origins and implications’, “Japan is particularly concerned about increasingly frequent Chinese intrusions into the contiguous waters and airspace of the contested Senkaku/Diaoyu islands and intensifying military activity in the East China Sea.”

The growing tussle between Beijing and Taipei is also a matter of concern for the country. Another factor that jeopardise Japanese security is North Korea’s consistent proliferation of nuclear weapons and missiles. As of today, the latter is in position to attack targets in Japan, including US bases in Okinawa.

Recently, Russia has increased its military activities near Japan. It has deployed missile systems on South Kuril Islands, a disputed territory between Russia and Japan. In addition, China and Russia have conducted joint military exercises in the region, and their combat planes have entered Japan's air defence identification zone.

“The Russia-Ukraine war is a fine example of how modern war can be multifaceted with cyber warfare, influence operations, politics involving sanctions and strategic gaming”, said Jagannath P. Panda, Head of the Stockholm Center for South Asian and Indo-Pacific Affairs (SCSA-IPA) and Editor.

Nuclear Temptations

At an official policy briefing by South Korea’s foreign and defence ministries on January 11, 2023, the country's President, Yoon Suk-yeol, publicly suggested the possibility of Seoul developing its nuclear weapons. “Many South Korean officials desire the stationing of “strategic assets” on the peninsula and some form of “nuclear-sharing” akin to that in Europe. South Korean cynics—or realists—who doubt the durability of Washington’s commitment and sincerity of its promises want their own bomb", stated Foreign Policy in its ‘Washington Might Let South Korea Have the Bomb’.

On the other hand, the nuclear temptations in Japan are also growing. “Japanese dependence on nuclear energy was cut short after the Fukushima incident (nuclear accident of 2011). But fuel shortages, increasing oil and gas prices have forced the country to rethink.”, said Ambassador Anil Wadhwa, Former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.

Even though there will be a lot of scepticism whether countries will possess nuclear weapons or not, the fact is that nuclear weapons are gaining greater importance in the Indo-Pacific.

Shaping of alliances

At the fourth QUAD summit, which was immediately after Russia's invasion in February, the forum remained divided. The US and Japan were vocal in criticisng Moscow right from their opening remarks, whereas India and Australia chose not to do so. Though, the four countries were unanimous on China’s belligerence. This was perhaps the first clearly visible crack in the Indo-Pacific groupings.

The G20 meeting held in Indonesia's Bali was the first summit of the grouping since Russia invaded Ukraine. Disagreement emerged among the leaders when the US and its allies brought a resolution condemning the annexation. Some Western leaders had called for the boycott of the summit if Putin’s invitation was not withdrawn but Indonesia refused to do so.

View: Sanjay Suri of CNBC TV-18 reporting from the war hit Kharkiv:

Despite the difference, the war has also shaped stronger alliance and cooperation among them. “The alliance between the US and its traditional partners like Australia, Japan, South Korea and some ASEAN countries like the Philippines is strengthening as a result of China's actions and the war”, said Amb. Wadhwa.

He further added that AUKUS had emerged as a counter to China before the Ukraine attack but has now found a new meaning and expression. QUAD deliberations are now more focused and concentrated on supply chains as well as friendshoring.

New geography of conflicts

“There has been an incremental rise in the other conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region as this region is now becoming the global flashpoint,” said Sodhi. The CIA Director, William Burns on February 03, 2023 has stated that there will be war between the US and China by 2027 and when this happens, many other countries will get sucked into this war.

Panda believes that the Russia-Ukraine long-drawn war replicates that war & conflict are becoming a permanent feature in today’s world. It only suffices to the fact that the Indo-Pacific will witness further conflicts in times to come.

To sum up, it may look like the war has been contained within the geographical boundaries of Ukraine, just as Milley’s briefing note suggested, but it has left severe scars in the Indo-Pacific which might provoke conflicts in future.