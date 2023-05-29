English
    World View: G20 energy transition meet— the critical role of natural gas in India's adaptation

    By Anil Trigunayat  May 29, 2023 2:42:07 AM IST (Published)

    With the successful implementation of more LNG Terminals and pipelines, India is working towards delivering natural gas to every corner of India, making it available to a variety of domestic industries. In doing so, we are ensuring that a cleaner and more economically viable energy source can support our country’s energy needs.

    India will close around 30 coal mines over the next three to four years to pave way for forests or water bodies, said Amrit Lal Meena, union secretary for coal, on the sidelines of the three-day G20 energy transition working group meeting in Mumbai. This announcement, coupled with the government's recent approval of large-scale incentives to motivate investment in green hydrogen technology, reflects India’s commitment to reduce emissions in key sectors of our economy. 

    In terms of the transition to cleaner energy sources, India is often seen as a country that is still a long way off. Emissions per person in India are, in fact, far lower than the global average, signifying the prevalence of a largely sustainable lifestyle in the Indian population. Guaranteeing the needs and aspirations of 1.4 billion people through sustained economic growth on the governmental level, however, is a task that requires compromises to be made on fossil fuel usage to guarantee energy security in a vital transitional period. 
