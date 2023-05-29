World View: G20 energy transition meet— the critical role of natural gas in India's adaptation

With the successful implementation of more LNG Terminals and pipelines, India is working towards delivering natural gas to every corner of India, making it available to a variety of domestic industries. In doing so, we are ensuring that a cleaner and more economically viable energy source can support our country’s energy needs.

India will close around 30 coal mines over the next three to four years to pave way for forests or water bodies, said Amrit Lal Meena, union secretary for coal, on the sidelines of the three-day G20 energy transition working group meeting in Mumbai. This announcement, coupled with the government's recent approval of large-scale incentives to motivate investment in green hydrogen technology, reflects India’s commitment to reduce emissions in key sectors of our economy.