After concluding his two-day official visit to France, PM Modi will make a stopover at Abu Dhabi to meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The PM's visit in the gulf is expected to help bolster India's bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In this context, it is interesting to look at China's emerging role in the Middle East's political economy, which is essential to its own interests. Here, Amb. Soumen Ray, former Indian Ambassador to Gulf, West Asia, and Eastern & Southern African countries, is taking a closer look at China's aggressive engagement in this region, on the eve of PM Modi's UAE visit.

A new global paradigm of international relations is emerging, with the Middle East being a particularly evident example. China has long pursued a traditional approach of economic engagement in the region, which has yielded significant benefits. Over the past two decades, China's trade and investments in Middle Eastern countries have grown exponentially, surpassing the United States, their decades-old development partner.

China strategically took advantage of the US security coverage in the region while maintaining an innocent economic policy, refraining from direct involvement in regional crises or interference in domestic affairs.

Shortly after the US Secretary of State's visit to Riyadh in June, a China-Arab business conference was held in Saudi Arabia. The conference saw a flurry of business deals, with 30 agreements signed, totaling over $10 billion. In contrast, there were no reported economic agreements or discussions on economic cooperation between the US and Saudi Arabia or other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. The timing of the Chinese conference was crucial, aiming to send a significant signal to the US.

China has emerged as a near-peer adversary of the US in recent years, but the approaches of these two powers differ. China has taken a proactive stance, while the US has been reactive in its policies. Washington has reduced its presence in the Middle East and shifted its focus to the Indo-Pacific region. To counter China's ally, Russia, the US has invested substantially in building and strengthening military capabilities in East European countries, including Ukraine.

Having fortified its military position to a significant extent and provided moral support to Russia, China has concentrated its efforts in the Middle East, a pivotal region connecting Asia, Europe, and the US. With longstanding economic relations with the Middle Eastern countries, China has begun building strategic relations with them, encompassing diplomacy, the military and strategic domain, technology, energy, and health. China has carefully taken advantage of the absence of a serious challenge from the once-dominant power in the region, the US, which used to have the final say in Middle Eastern affairs.

A notable change in attitude has emerged among the Middle Eastern players. While they continue to build their defence capacities, they are also seeking to de-escalate long-standing disputes among themselves through diplomacy and negotiations. They have realised that maintaining an "always-attack-ready" condition is counterproductive economically and in terms of nation-building. This change is exemplified by the Saudi-Iran rapprochement, reconciliation efforts with Syria, and some progress in resolving the Yemeni civil war. While they have benefited immensely from US economic collaboration and security coverage, they now desire to make decisions independently.

China has closely observed US actions in the Middle East, particularly in the Gulf countries, and noticed a serious lack of trust between these countries and the US. Middle Eastern countries have expressed doubts about American capabilities in dealing with their issues. Additionally, concerns about Iran's nuclear program have loomed over the region. The US has also reduced its import of Gulf crude due to increased domestic production. In contrast, China, as the largest importer of crude oil, aims to secure its supply from the Middle East.

China has found an opening in the Middle East due to the decrease in US presence and the shifting American focus elsewhere. It has started working on several strategic domains simultaneously. China's strategic move includes operating the People's Liberation Army Support Base at the port of Doraleh in Djibouti, strategically positioned near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Gulf of Aden from the Red Sea. China has also established a port facility at Duqm in Oman, serving its "One Belt, One Road" project and providing an alternative route for importing crude oil from the Middle East.

China has developed close defence ties with major Middle Eastern countries. When the US refused to sell the latest version of weaponized drones to the UAE in 2016, China readily supplied them with Wing Loong I drones, followed by upgraded Wing Loong II drones in 2018. The UAE will also acquire China's L-15 Advanced Trainer jets and light combat aircraft. Saudi Arabia and China have discussed cooperation in nuclear energy, although no official announcements have been made. There are reports of Saudi Arabia developing indigenous ballistic missiles with Chinese technology and assistance.

Dealing with China for defence purchases provides a clear advantage. Once agreements are signed with Chinese government-owned defence equipment manufacturing companies, scheduling the supply becomes the primary concern. In contrast, purchasing from the US involves several issues, including limited access to the latest versions of items and the requirement of Congressional approval, which can cause significant delays. In the rapidly evolving world of defence technology, China is often preferred due to its quicker adaptability compared to the US and EU countries.

Middle Eastern countries, with an uncertain future regarding hydrocarbon resources, are shifting their focus toward creating technology-based economies. However, they insist on technology transfer as a basis for this shift, an expectation they believe the US cannot fulfill. Thus, they view China as their preferred partner, as China is currently ahead of the US in high-tech manufacturing, particularly in fields like Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, renewable energy, biotechnology, telecommunications, and quantum information science.

China has been collaborating with Middle Eastern countries in these fields, further strengthening their engagement with oil-rich nations in the region. Huawei has played a significant role in this endeavour, with joint development projects in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and 5G technology. Most GCC members have already signed contracts with Huawei for 5G technology. China's engagement with the UAE has also increased due to the country's substantial investment in future technological companies. In Iraq, China has made significant investments in solar power projects.

China's cooperation with Middle Eastern countries in the health sector has primarily developed during the Covid-19 pandemic. China provided its Sinovac vaccine to these countries before the US and other nations made their vaccines available. This has established China as a major player in trade and investment in the region's health sector, aiming to improve healthcare facilities and manufacture pharmaceutical products for potential export and long-term economic benefits.

The Saudi-Iran deal, which seeks to end a costly and toxic conflict, marks an important shift in the Middle East, where countries act more independently. China played a crucial role in brokering this deal and has now extended its involvement to the Palestine-Israel peace negotiations. China established a "Strategic Partnership" with Palestine during Mahmoud Abbas's visit to Beijing. China has also invited Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for further dialogue on this matter, demonstrating its growing economic and trade relations with Israel. China has appointed a Special Envoy to handle diplomatic affairs between Israeli and Palestinian dignitaries.

China's critical role in the Middle East's political economy is essential to its own interests, while the oil-rich Middle Eastern countries, heavily reliant on crude oil exports, require China's intake. China is now the world's largest crude oil importer, giving it significant leverage in the region compared to the US. The same applies to defence cooperation, technology transfer, health, and energy domains.

Nevertheless, there are three important domains where China's involvement with Middle Eastern countries remains uncertain. First is whether China can be a strategic partner willing to deploy its military in case of a crisis or engage in multinational military operations against threats like ISIS. Despite engaging with China, Middle Eastern countries have maintained their relations with the US due to untested aspects of China's strategic commitments.

Second, China's success in brokering the Saudi-Iran deal and its involvement in the Israel-Palestine peace negotiations present significant diplomatic challenges. The ultra-rightist Israeli government's position and the complexities of various Palestinian factions pose a considerable test for Chinese diplomacy. Lastly, there is uncertainty regarding Iran's commitment to the Saudi-Iran agreement and China's ability to mediate effectively if Iran interferes in other Middle Eastern countries' political instability.

China's increasing footprint in the Middle East is undeniable, and Chinese leadership is aware of the potential pitfalls. Skillfully navigating the complexities and asserting influence over the now-assertive Middle Eastern powers will determine China's ability to maintain a permanent stronghold in the region.

—The author, Amb. Soumen Ray, is IFS (Retd) and a former Indian Ambassador and High Commissioner served extensively in Gulf, West Asia, and Eastern & Southern African countries. The views expressed are personal.