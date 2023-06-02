World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US

6 Min(s) Read
BRICS on a mini-lateral level is focusing and yielding rather significantly on what other major groupings and multilateral organisations are aiming at. It has begun to provide an alternate avenue of cooperation from trade, finance to resolving regional and global issues to counter terrorism and capacity building. But, it is not free of issues.
BRICS has come of age since the idea of BRIC was conceived by Jim O’Neal. Next BRICS Summit will be held in South Africa in August this year with the participation of PM Modi, President Lula , President Xi Jinping, President Putin and the host President Ramphosa.
Currently the Foreign Ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are meeting at cape Town ( June 1-2) to finalise the road map and the blue print of BRICS’s future trajectory which is indeed a challenge during these times of global stress caused by the two black swan events --the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine/West confrontation.