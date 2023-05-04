World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

As far as China's agenda to expand BRICS is concerned, it is to enhance economic and trade cooperation, which is the foremost objective of BRICS. The expansion of BRICS could help China in building its diplomatic clout.

As the countries are pushed on the brink of conflict every now and then, the expected notion is that the cracks in the pillars of multilateralism will become more apparent. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proved this notion wrong. With countries like Finland joining NATO and Sweden sitting on the fences all set to jump any time into the club, BRICS has received membership requests from 19 countries before the 2023 summit.

The bloc consisting of emerging economies like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is set to meet in Cape Town in June to discuss its expansion, Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the group, mentioned in an interview. “What will be discussed is the expansion of BRICS and the modalities of how this will happen. Thirteen countries have formally asked to

join and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day,” he said, reported Bloomberg.