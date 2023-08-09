Russia has been trying to regain its influence that proverbially existed during the Soviet era on the continent even as it remains as the largest supplier of arms to the continent. The Summit conveyed a message that life goes on normally and that Russian international acceptance has not diminished.

Amidst his so called over 18 months-long special operations against Ukraine or the Eurasian war, President Putin pulled off the second Russia-Africa Summit (postponed from October 2022), and the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, during July 27-28 in St Petersburg. Addressing the events, which were full of pageantry and purpose, Putin called Africa as the rising power centre in the world.

Russia has been trying to regain its influence that proverbially existed during the Soviet era on the continent even as it remains as the largest supplier of arms to the continent. The Summit conveyed a message that life goes on normally and that Russian international acceptance has not diminished. This message also gains importance as Ukraine's Zelensky claims that he has now decided to take the war to Moscow after a few drones attacked the Russian official buildings yet again.

Putin after refusing to renew the Black sea Grain deal also wanted to convey to the most affected parts of Africa that he would try and help them meet their food, fuel and fertiliser requirements despite the most severe sanctions from the West. He was able to project that Russia will stand with Africa even as many African nations and the global south appeared under pressure from the West and fear of sanctions should they hobnob more overtly with the Muscovites. No wonder Kremlin spokesman lamented the absence of many leaders at the Summit ( 17 vs 43 in 2019).

But it was not that bad either. Of the 48 delegations 17 were headed by either the Head of State or Head of Government. At least five heads of regional associations also attended including Chairperson of the African Union and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

It will be recalled that during the last US-Africa Summit many African leaders were miffed having been bandied around without appropriate protocol. Hence, reportedly at such country specific summits a decision was taken according to the Kenyan President Rutto that Africa could be represented by the AU Chairman and whosoever else wishes to visit a partner country rather than all the 54 Heads of States in order to maintain respect and decorum. Perhaps it could have also played a role.

President Putin played to the gallery and offered to provide 50000 tonnes of wheat gratis each to the most affected six countries while ensuring food supplies to the continent to the extent possible. These included Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and Central African republic. Putin understood their concerns with regard to the food crisis that is impacting the developing countries much more while emphasising that the grain deal was in fact allowing Ukrainian wheat to only take care of the concerns and needs of the rich west.

Several leaders including south African and Egyptian urged Putin to agree to extend the grain deal keeping the Black sea open for navigation. Even though Russia might consider that but on terms that would provide them greater facilitation and unhindered access for their own exports. President Ramaphosa of South Africa and current chair of BRICS had also led a delegation to Moscow with a peace plan to end the war that has not met with much s uccess as the war has now escalated even more.

Putin at the closing ceremony expressed great satisfaction at the outcomes of the Summit stating that "We had a substantive and engaging exchange of views on the entire range of themes of strategic cooperation between Russia and African countries..."

Putin also stressed that Russia and Africa have identified the main areas for further joint work and outlined plans to strengthen foreign policy coordination and increase trade and investment flows, as well as industrial cooperation between Russia and the countries of the

"I firmly believe that the results we have achieved will form a good foundation for the further deepening of the Russian- African partnership in the interests of the prosperity and well-being of our peoples," Putin said.

Several agreements and MoUs were signed bilaterally and some of which may be consequential if implemented in letter and spirit as the Russian outreach might be limited by severe constraints due to war and sanctions in the near term. These include Declaration of the Second Russia–Africa Summit, Declaration of the Second Russia–Africa Summit on the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space, Declaration of the Second Russia–Africa Summit on Cooperation to Ensure International Information Security, Declaration of the Second Russia–Africa Summit on Strengthening Cooperation to Combat Terrorism, Action Plan of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum for 2023–2026.

Two documents were also signed with leading African integration associations in Putin’s presence. These included an MoU between the Russian government and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on fundamental issues concerning relations and cooperation, and another similar MoU between the Russian government and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). ,

Incidentally, at the first Russia-Africa Summit in 2019, Putin vowed to double Russia’s trade with the continent within five years to $40 billion. However, it has stayed at around $18 billion a year. Plans of action and matrix including defence and business collaborations are extensive but then the proof of pudding is in eating. How will they play out, only time will tell.

In the meantime, the coup in Niger and presence of Wagner group in Africa and their maestro Prigozhin in St Petersburg has another tale of engagement on the continent. In Niger, the fact that the locals ran around with Russian flags while burning the French symbols those of their erstwhile coloniser, and attacking the embassy tended to convey that Russian support was implicit.

But as Lavrov urged for return of constitutional order and the US stating that they did not think there was any Russian involvement may have rested the rumours. But Moscow will remain a player on the continent is a given whether on its own strength and steam or in concert with China remains to be seen!

—The author, Amb. Anil Trigunayat, is a former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, and currently heads the West Asia Experts Group at Vivekananda International Foundation. Views expressed are personal.

