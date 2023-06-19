World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership 

US companies are expanding IT manufacturing in India as part of a strategy to reduce China dependencies. Already a trusted partner, India will draw even more manufacturing investment if trade barriers such as high tariffs, local content requirements, and onerous compliance are addressed.

As Washington prepares for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June 22 state visit, the strategic imperatives of the US-India partnership are grabbing headlines. Addressing China’s non-market economic practices, responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and making the Quad a success are clearly urgent priorities for the US and India.

What’s lacking in this discussion is a vision for the US-India economic relationship. While the world’s two largest democracies have many common interests, New Delhi and Washington often have been at odds in debates over global trade and economic governance. However, powerful forces of technological change, a growing global competition for talent, and changing trade patterns are providing powerful incentives for collaboration.

The US Chamber of Commerce and our US-India Business Council have set the goal of elevating this crucial economic partnership. At our June 12-13 “India Ideas Summit,” coinciding with the Council’s 48th annual meeting, we focused on three issues — technology, talent, and trade — that we see as the keys to a successful state visit.

Technology

technology is a natural and obvious place to start. Indian entrepreneurs long have driven innovation in Silicon Valley, and American companies are expanding their footprints in Bengaluru, Chennai, and other Indian cities, increasingly relying on Indian tech hubs to help drive global growth.

Thanks to new digital technologies, trade in services is now growing twice as fast globally as trade in goods. US companies are at the forefront of this growth, but it’s also a huge opportunity for India’s highly competitive IT services firms—potentially making India one of the world’s five largest exporters of services by the end of the decade.

To seize this opportunity, India will need the right policies. Openness is imperative: the world’s digital revolution will exclude countries that adopt digital trade barriers such as forced localization and discriminatory regulations. India adopted a privacy law last year which represents a workable middle ground. We hope to see more of this pragmatism.

In addition, US companies are expanding IT manufacturing in India as part of a strategy to reduce China dependencies. Increasingly, smartphones, hard drives, and LCD screens are manufactured in India. Already a trusted partner, India will draw even more manufacturing investment if trade barriers such as high tariffs, local content requirements, and onerous compliance are addressed.

Talent

Talent is another area ripe for opportunity. Both the U.S. and India are strengthened by an exchange of people and ideas. While India is home to many highly sophisticated global companies, liberalising restrictions on foreign direct investment in additional sectors will deliver broad benefits as firms from the U.S. and elsewhere bring international best practices with them.

Attracting more investment from around the globe will help make Indian companies more competitive and accelerate the country’s economic rise.

Similarly, America’s economy is made more competitive by the contributions of Indian immigrants. The breadth and depth of India’s massive talent pool is globally unmatched and remains largely untapped.

Unfortunately, the current US visa and immigration system is restricting our economy’s access to this potential. Lengthy wait times for visa interviews at embassies and restrictions on skilled immigration run counter to America’s strategic objective to shape the future of critical and emerging technologies. America must do better.

Trade

Finally, trade has been a source of bilateral contention, but we have a chance today to change the narrative. Long-running disputes over a handful of discrete trade and investment issues have hobbled our ability to embrace a bolder bilateral trade agenda, but that may be changing.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is a step forward for the U.S. and India as well as the other dozen participating countries.

The IPEF is advancing discussions on supply chain concerns relating to pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and the energy transition, but it is not a substitute for bilateral progress.

It’s notable that India recently inked new trade deals with Australia and the UAE, and negotiations are advancing with the UK and EU. All these countries see strengthening commercial ties with India as a strategic imperative in the current geopolitical scenario.

Washington should study these new trade deals and rethink our trade relationship with India and the long-term goal of a bilateral trade agreement. Officials earlier set the goal of reaching expanding bilateral trade to $500 billion; a trade agreement is how this goal will ultimately be achieved.

The US-India partnership is on an upswing. A bolder economic agenda—centred on technology, talent, and trade—is needed to help achieve its formidable potential.

—The author, Suzanne Clark, is President and CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The views are personal.