World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership 

US companies are expanding IT manufacturing in India as part of a strategy to reduce China dependencies. Already a trusted partner, India will draw even more manufacturing investment if trade barriers such as high tariffs, local content requirements, and onerous compliance are addressed.

As Washington prepares for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June 22 state visit, the strategic imperatives of the US-India partnership are grabbing headlines. Addressing China’s non-market economic practices, responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and making the Quad a success are clearly urgent priorities for the US and India.