World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership 

By Suzanne Clark  Jun 19, 2023 11:06:41 AM IST (Published)

US companies are expanding IT manufacturing in India as part of a strategy to reduce China dependencies. Already a trusted partner, India will draw even more manufacturing investment if trade barriers such as high tariffs, local content requirements, and onerous compliance are addressed.  

As Washington prepares for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s June 22 state visit, the strategic imperatives of the US-India partnership  are grabbing headlines. Addressing China’s non-market economic practices, responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and making the Quad a success are clearly urgent priorities for the US and India.  

What’s lacking in this discussion is a vision for the US-India economic relationship. While the world’s two largest democracies have  many common interests, New Delhi and Washington often have been at odds in debates over global trade and economic governance. However, powerful forces of technological change, a growing global competition for talent, and changing trade patterns are providing powerful incentives for collaboration.  
X