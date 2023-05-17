Telecomm users are now experiencing ten times the throughput, ensuring faster data speeds and enhancing the overall user experience. These ground breaking 5G enhancements hold the potential to redefine IoT device performance and connectivity. As a result, the number of connected devices is predicted to soar from the current 700 million to a staggering 3.2 billion by 2023, writes Karthick Jonagadla, founder & CEO, Quantace Research.

Telecommunication, a linchpin in our digital era, forms the backbone of global connectivity and accelerates the pace of information exchange. This sector’s pivotal role is celebrated annually on World Telecommunications Day, observed on 17th May, highlighting the ceaseless advancements and innovations transforming this sphere.

5G and IoT: The Game Changers

India’s telecommunication landscape is witnessing a dramatic transformation, predominantly propelled by the introduction of 5G and IoT technologies. The advent of 5G unveils an array ofremarkable enhancements that redefine the telecommunication space: