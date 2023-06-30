Uniting the digital world is fine, but there is a need to make the online platforms safe for the users. There are many indicators that reflect on how over use of social media can harm the mental health of children. Experts have been recommending measures to maintain a balance in using social media. These include keeping the meal times and personal gatherings free from electronic devices.

Social media platforms have revolutionised how we connect, communicate, and share information, offering immense opportunities for learning. These platforms have helped hone skills and communication besides opening new avenues for business.

But there is a growing concern on how the social media is gradually eclipsing a face to face interaction and indirectly creating a kind of ‘physical distancing’ The effect of social media on mental health has been an important subject of study in the recent times.

According to The Global Statistics

data, the five most popular social media platforms (including messaging apps) in India in 2023 are WhatsApp (531.46 million active users), followed by Instagram (516.92 million users), Facebook (492.70 million users), Telegram (384.06 million users), Facebook Messenger (343.92 million users). The number of Internet users in India has grown to a whopping 692 million, which is roughly 48.7 percent of the total population of India.

In 2023, the most dominant device in India has been the mobile phone, with a share of 75.50 percent. The next device on the list is laptop and desktop with 24.05 percent together, followed by tablet with 0.45 percent.

World Social Media Day is observed annually on June 30. The theme for 2023 is ‘Uniting the Digital World’ which focuses on the positive impact of social media and how it is bringing the globe together.

Toxic triggers

Online communities have become central to connecting, sharing information, and expressing. However, because of lack of moderation there is a flow of toxicity that may trigger emotional distress and anxiety. The United States surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy had recently warned that while social media can be beneficial to some people, evidence suggests that it may pose a “profound risk of harm” to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.

There is a need to make the online platform safe for the users. There are many indicators that reflect on how over use of social media can harm the mental health of children. Experts have been recommending measures to maintain a balance in using social media. These include keeping the meal times and personal gatherings free from electronic devices.

Many doctors suggest on taking a social media detoxification once a week or at regular intervals to engage in other activities. There have been several instances of social media ‘toxicity’ in the form of online hate, trolling and even cyber bullying. It is therefore necessary to be mindful of the content that you are scrolling. Teens and young adults who reduced their social media use by 50% for just a few weeks saw significant improvement in how they felt about both their weight and their overall appearance compared with peers who maintained consistent levels of social media use, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

Shifting space

Till a few years back social media was all about personal reflections—a holiday trip, anniversary greetings or showcasing of personal talent and skills. In the recent times, these platforms are inundated with branded companies, influencers, nutrition fads and even health buffs. The growth of social media has germinated a new group of entrepreneurs who are creating new opportunities for themselves.

There are several marketing strategies being used on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. All this have transformed the social space as commercial. The social media platforms have allowed business activities to broaden their ‘consumer reach.’ But there is also a flip side to it. Propagating some health fads, quick weight loss tips and self -medications can be harmful.

Social media has recreated the past business formats into new shapes that are consumer attractive. It has gradually transformed the internal and external business communication to make it more open and participatory. With the penetration of digital marketing, more and more consumers are now turning to the internet and social media for reaching out to the audience. As the technology becomes more progressive, new social media platforms have emerged that are changing the business graph of entrepreneurs.

Digital Detox

Social media is addictive. The likes and the positive comments can rewire our brains and can be used for validation. One positive comment can give you the much needed kick. But when you see posts that shows someone grow professionally or your friend buying a new car, your colleague buying a new property –it may trigger a feeling of jealousy, anxiety and a slew of negative emotions.

Many youngsters are now closing their accounts or taking a break from social media just to keep these negative emotions at bay. Many have started journaling their thoughts and progress on being away from social media. There have been several case studies on how keeping away from social media for some time-‘digital fasting’ has had a positive effect on mental health.

But despite all the negativities and the toxic emotions the social media filters, these platforms have become an essential ingredient in our lives. This is the place where family and friends share their accomplishments, a place where people find solidarity with those who are braving a similar kind of disease or suffering, a place to protest over a wrong doing, a place to learn a new skill. The list is infinite. But the key is to strike a balance between an online life and the real life.

—The author, Dr Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

