CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsWorld Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life

World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life

World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Read Time5 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vanita Srivastava  Jun 30, 2023 12:31:23 PM IST (Updated)

Uniting the digital world is fine, but there is a need to make the online platforms safe for the users. There are many indicators that reflect on how over use of social media can harm the mental health of children. Experts have been recommending measures to maintain a balance in using social media. These include keeping the meal times and personal gatherings free from electronic devices.

Social media platforms have revolutionised how we connect, communicate, and share information, offering immense opportunities for learning. These platforms have helped hone skills and communication besides opening new avenues for business.

But there is a growing concern on how the social media is gradually eclipsing a face to face interaction and indirectly creating a kind of ‘physical distancing’ The effect of social media on mental health has been an important subject of study in the recent times.
According to The Global Statistics
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X