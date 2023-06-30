Uniting the digital world is fine, but there is a need to make the online platforms safe for the users. There are many indicators that reflect on how over use of social media can harm the mental health of children. Experts have been recommending measures to maintain a balance in using social media. These include keeping the meal times and personal gatherings free from electronic devices.

Social media platforms have revolutionised how we connect, communicate, and share information, offering immense opportunities for learning. These platforms have helped hone skills and communication besides opening new avenues for business.

But there is a growing concern on how the social media is gradually eclipsing a face to face interaction and indirectly creating a kind of ‘physical distancing’ The effect of social media on mental health has been an important subject of study in the recent times.