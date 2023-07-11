India has the world’s largest population, the largest young population and a high fertility rate. However, the fertility rate has been steadily falling from more than five births per woman in the 1960s to two in 2022. India’s population according to projections and estimates is likely to stabilise around 2064.

Today, the world’s population is more than three times larger than it was in the mid- twentieth century. The global human population reached 8.0 billion in 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950. Understanding this population trends and anticipating the related demographic change are crucial for national development planning and for implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Countries, where population growth has slowed or stopped, must prepare for an increasing proportion of older persons and, in some cases, decreasing population size. Similarly, those countries where fertility levels remain high should prepare to meet the needs of growing numbers of children and young people. While, countries where a decline in fertility is creating an opportunity for a demographic dividend need to invest in human capital by ensuring access to health care and quality education at all ages and also creating opportunities for productive employment.