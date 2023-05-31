World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why not novel heated tobacco products be regulated under COTPA

All tobacco products in India are regulated under a special tobacco control law i.e., ‘The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003’ (COTPA). But, “Heated Tobacco Products” (HTPs)] were banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 (“ENDS Act”). So, the ban is arbitrary, opaque, not based on any intelligible criteria and hence, suffers from patent illegality and/or error apparent on the face of the decision, writes Krishna Sarma, Managing Partner, Corporate Law Group.

In December 2019, “Heat Not Burn products” (HNBs)

The ENDS Act defines e-cigarettes as an electronic device that heats a substance, with or without nicotine and flavours, to create an aerosol for inhalation. It includes all forms of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) HNB, e-Hookah and like devices. Further, ‘Substance’ includes any solid, liquid or gaseous form of natural, artificial or other matter.

why were HNBs included in the ENDS ban instead of being regulated under COTPA. Today, on the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day , a legal expert asks

The surprise here is the inclusion of the class of tobacco products called HNB. HNBs are different from e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes use a variety of technologies (and myriad device formats) to heat a liquid solvent (that may or may not contain nicotine) to generate an aerosol. HNBs use an electronic device to heat real tobacco to produce natural nicotine-containing aerosol without burning the tobacco and without generating smoke. HNBs comprise of tobacco products, which contain specially processed real tobacco, wrapped in a paper tube, hereinafter referred to as “Tobacco Sticks”, and tobacco heating components/ accessories.

All tobacco products in India are regulated under a special tobacco control law i.e., ‘The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003’ (COTPA). COTPA prohibits the advertisement of, and to provide for the regulation of trade and commerce in, and production, supply and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products in India. The Schedule to COTPA regulates ten (10) tobacco products i.e., cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, beedis, cigarette tobacco, pipe tobacco and hookah tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, pan masala with tobacco, gutka and tooth powder containing tobacco.

Therefore, the question that arises is why were HNBs included in the ENDS ban instead of being regulated under COTPA by adding it as item number 11 in the Schedule of regulated tobacco products? A cumulative reading of the union Health Ministry’s responses to a Parliamentary Question in December 2019 and a RTI application in April 2022, provides its position i.e., HNBs are e-cigarette ‘like devices’ as they are novel, use electronic devices to heat the tobacco to create nicotine aerosols for inhalation and therefore, comes squarely within the definition of e-cigarettes as per Section 3(d) of the ENDS Act.

The above position however goes against the international best practices re. categorisation. First, the WHO guidance clearly states that HTPs are not e-cigarettes but tobacco products.

Second, many countries regulate HTPs as tobacco products distinct from e-cigarettes. 15 of the G20 countries regulate HTPs separately. In 2009, USFDA classified HTPs as a type of cigarette that heats tobacco instead of burning it and exercised jurisdiction over it separately from and years ahead of its jurisdiction over e-cigarettes. In 2014, the EU Tobacco Products Directive was amended to establish separate categories for electronic cigarettes and novel tobacco products and provided a specific definition of ‘smokeless tobacco products’ to reflect tobacco products ‘not involving a combustion process’. Further, Japan, Philippines, New Zealand, Switzerland and more the 2o countries have established dedicated technical product standards for HTPs.

In addition, with effect from January 1, 2022, the World Customs Organization Council, amended the Harmonized System to create a new category for novel tobacco and nicotine products under a separate new Heading “2404”. According to these amendments, HNB products are characterised under tariff code 2404.11 (“Containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco”) as “products intended for inhalation without combustion”. The “absence of combustion” is defined as the criterion to separate these new categories from traditional tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos and other smoking tobacco products. On February 1, 2021, the Finance Minister of India presented the Finance Bill, 2021, wherein the above classification relating to reconstituted tobacco products was accepted effective January 1, 2022, thus, acknowledging the difference between cigarettes, e-cigarettes and HNB products.

The ban on HnB Products is arbitrary, opaque, not based on any intelligible criteria and hence, suffers from patent illegality and/or error apparent on the face of the decision. It hits at the root of Article 14 of the Constitution of India (equality before law) as on one hand ten (10) tobacco products are freely sold in the country while novel tobacco products like HNB has been banned without any legal differentiation.

In conclusion, I reiterate that HNBs are not e-cigarette “like device”. HNB products contain tobacco and therefore, are indeed a “tobacco product” and they should be regulated under the existing tobacco control law i.e., COTPA and not be prohibited under the ENDS Act.

—The author, Krishna Sarma, is Managing Partner, Corporate Law Group, New Delhi.