    World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why not novel heated tobacco products be regulated under COTPA

    By Krishna Sarma  May 31, 2023

    All tobacco products in India are regulated under a special tobacco control law i.e., ‘The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003’ (COTPA). But, “Heated Tobacco Products” (HTPs)] were banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 (“ENDS Act”). So, the ban is arbitrary, opaque, not based on any intelligible criteria and hence, suffers from patent illegality and/or error apparent on the face of the decision, writes Krishna Sarma, Managing Partner, Corporate Law Group.

    The ENDS Act defines e-cigarettes as an electronic device that heats a substance, with or without nicotine and flavours, to create an aerosol for inhalation. It includes all forms of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) HNB, e-Hookah and like devices. Further, ‘Substance’ includes any solid, liquid or gaseous form of natural, artificial or other matter. 
    Today, on the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day,  a legal expert asks why were HNBs included in the ENDS ban instead of being regulated under COTPA. 
