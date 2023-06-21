World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content

Hybrid genres have made waves on the musical landscape during the past few decades. Technology has simplified cross cultural interactions and exposed musicians to new forms of music. The result has been the mixing of elements of different genres in order to create hybrid forms.

Music has been an integral part of our lives. It has been used as a therapy to cure and heal patients with physical and mental disabilities. Music has been central to various human experiences and cognition, human emotions and feeling.

Over the years, music has evolved and branched into different categories with different styles --from the centuries old classical music to the modern contemporary music. There are ways in which the two can overlap and cross each other.

The way music is created has witnessed a metamorphosis in the last three decades. The internet and social media have both played a pivotal role in bringing about structural changes in music. Musical evolution has been and continues to be of interest. Music is transmitted from one musician to another and this results in frequent modifications.

Until recently, the single greatest impediment to a scientific account of musical history has been a want of data. That has changed with the emergence of large, digitised, collections of audio recordings, musical scores and lyrics.

The origins of World Music Day can be traced back to France in 1982 when the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, initiated the “Fête de la Musique” (Festival of Music). The primary purpose of World Music Day is to promote the universal language of music and its power to bring people together

What Is Music Genre

A group of songs or musical compositions that share musical elements, instruments, themes, or cultural roots are referred to as a genre of music. Music can be divided into genres in various ways like popular music, art music, religious music, pop music.

The genres can overlap, merge, blend. The genres can be classified by musical elements, instruments, themes or even cultural origins. Music genres have changed over time and across the world because of technology. The invention of the electric guitar in the 1930s germinated the rock and roll movement in the 1950s. Likewise the development of synthesisers and drum machines in 1970s and 80s produced the electronic dance music in the 1990s and 2000s. The growth of streaming services and live sessions on the social media in the last two decades gave rise to viral hits.

From Phonograph To Reel

Technology has changed how people create music and played a key role in designing the music industry. The progression from the phonograph to digital recording software and internet-based streaming services has been possible because of broad-based innovation in digital technologies.

Ever since Thomas A Edison created the cylindrical phonograph in 1877, there has been a slew of technological interventions for sound recording and playback. Edison’s first recordings were indentations embossed into a sheet of tinfoil by a vibrating stylus. The tinfoil was wrapped around a cylinder that was rotated as the sounds were recorded.

Among the various improvements were Emil Berliner’s innovation in 1887 of tracing sound grooves in a spiral on a flat disc, which led to the designing of gramophone. Berliner patented the technology for recording the sound and thus produced one of the earliest platforms for distributing recordings. This in turn revolutionised the way we understand music.

Improved methods of moulding disc records followed in the early 20th century, and by 1915 the 78-RPM (revolutions-per-minute) record, with a playing time of about 4 1/2 minutes per side, had become standard.

From 1930s to 1950s, the 78-r.p.m. phonograph record gave way to the 12-inch, 33- 1/3 r.p.m. long-playing record, which could hold more music on a single disc, and the 45-r.p.m. disc for single songs and jukeboxes. Stereo L.P.s were introduced in 1958.

Phonographs and records were the chief sources of reproducing recorded sound until the 1980s when they were supplanted by recorded cassettes and compact discs.

Phillips, in 1963, introduces the cassette tape recorder, which becomes a popular way for consumers to record music from the radio or from records. Portable music came into existence in 1979 when Sony introduced Walkman. The introduction of the recorded digital compact disc in 1982 stimulated the sale of music and introduced a digital revolution in music. From 1990s with the penetration of internet, music took on an online shape with streaming of live music.

Technology Transformation

The digital era has opened the door for emerging artists. Technology has also had a big hand in transforming the way music is created. Hybrid genres have made waves on the musical landscape during the past few decades. Technology has simplified cross cultural interactions and exposed musicians to new forms of music. The result has been the mixing of elements of different genres in order to create hybrid forms.

Social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram have changed the way we perceive music. Innovative music technologies play a pivotal role in the creation of modern music. Software-based virtual instruments allow people to use different sounds in the production of music, which musicians can program.

One of the most significant ways technology has changed the music industry is by increasing access to music around the world. Streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora have changed the way people listen to music. People can now listen to whatever music they want and wherever they want.

Technology has also helped in improving the quality of sound. The journey of musical evolution has been soulful. However, we should strike a balance between traditional and modernism and not let technology eclipse the natural beauty of music.