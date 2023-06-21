World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content

Hybrid genres have made waves on the musical landscape during the past few decades. Technology has simplified cross cultural interactions and exposed musicians to new forms of music. The result has been the mixing of elements of different genres in order to create hybrid forms.

Music has been an integral part of our lives. It has been used as a therapy to cure and heal patients with physical and mental disabilities. Music has been central to various human experiences and cognition, human emotions and feeling.

Over the years, music has evolved and branched into different categories with different styles --from the centuries old classical music to the modern contemporary music. There are ways in which the two can overlap and cross each other.