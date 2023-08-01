Research is underway to develop tests of sputum and blood that can detect lung cancer early. Two areas of research are analysing the blood samples to find tumour cells or molecular markers that can diagnose lung cancer much early.

As it is known lung cancer develops when cells in the lung tissues grow and multiply in an uncontrolled manner. The most common types of lung cancer are non-small cell carcinoma (NSCLC) and small cell carcinoma (SCLC). NSCLC is more common and grows slowly, while SCLC is less common but often grows aggressively.

Smoking is the leading known cause of lung cancer, but the disease can occur in people who have never smoked as well. All the exact causes of lung cancer aren’t yet known, but many factors can increase the risk. The clearest connection is between smoking and lung cancer, with about 80 percent of lung cancer deaths attributable to smoking and others often attributed to passive smoking. A build-up of genetic changes can also lead to lung cancer.

The latest available world data projects that lung cancer will become one of the biggest public health challenges in the world by 2035. The ongoing transition in the epidemiology of lung cancer highlights the need for resource redistribution and improved measures to reduce the global burden.

World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1 since 2012 when it was first marked to raise awareness around the deadly disease and encourage more research on the disease. Until recently there were only very limited options available in the world to manage this non-curable disease. However, the current research trend worldwide shows a promising pipeline of better options for diagnosis as well as treatment.

Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy and AI support

Lung cancer is often diagnosed at a later stage when the treatment options are l imited. Screening high risk individuals has the potential to allow early detection and improve the survival rates. The use of annual CT scans has been proved to effective to screen for lung cancer. The best survival is seen in people with early-stage and localised disease.

Depending on its type and stage, lung cancer may be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or other medications, radiation therapy or a combination of treatments. Combination treatment or multimodality treatment refers to having more than one type of treatment.

Treatment and survival rate for lung cancer patients varies depending on the age, type, extent of disease and tolerance to various medications.

Management of lung cancer has of late seen some progress with the advent of targeted therapy that is based on molecular alterations, immunotherapy and combining it with chemotherapy have improved the survival rates.

Advances in targeted medicine have benefited patients with certain kinds of lung cancer, but effective therapies for lung squamous cell carcinomas (LSCCs) remain in short supply. Precision medicine has helped in taking the treatment forward. A critical first step in precision medicine is biomarker testing, a method that identifies specific genetic driver that cause cancer to grow and spread. Precision medicine is able to provide specific genetic maps with potentially revealing gene mutations calculating the likelihood of developing a certain type of cancer.

According to experts, a progress of precision medicine in lung cancer theranostics (paring of diagnostic biomarkers with therapeutic agents) from traditional technology to artificial intelligence (AI) can help finding the optimum treatment for a specific patient at the optimal dose and time. This is an advanced model combining prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for the disease in certain individuals or specific population matching their specific differences. AI has also improved precision medicine and the predictability and accuracy of patient outcomes.

Precision medicine for lung cancer specifically refers to the collection and integration of the genome, transcriptome, and proteome of patient groups; metabolic, genetic, and molecular biology characteristics; and the clinical characteristics, vital signs, imaging findings, pathological types, and the lifestyle and living environment. This is done using big data analysis to identify the most suitable therapeutic target and treatment and to achieve precise treatment outcome.

AI technology can also be applied to early screening of lung cancer in a normal population. At present, many AI technologies have been tentatively applied to the pathology and imaging diagnosis of lung cancer. Through AI technology, the accuracy and efficiency of lung cancer screening can be significantly improved. On the treatment side, AI technology can be used to determine how well a patient is responding to medication.

At present, the main factor restricting the development of AI technology is the quality of clinical data. The standardised diagnosis, treatment degree and follow-up rate of diseases are relatively low, leading to a bias in these data and insufficient application value

Immunotherapy has become an effective tool for patients with lung cancer and uses a patient’s own immune system to attack the cancer cells. There is a marker called PD-L1 that is checked in the patients with non small cell lung cancer. If this is high then immunotherapy can be used alone. But if the marker is less then it can be combined with chemotherapy.

Immunotherapy is a relatively new cancer treatment approach that uses drugs, vaccines and other therapies to activate the immune system’s natural defences so it can fight cancer. One type of immunotherapy drug, called “anti-PD-1” has been shown to cause significant tumour regression in a quarter of patients who receive it after a round of chemotherapy. Three immunotherapy drugs—pembrolizumab, atezolizumab and nivolumab—have been approved to treat certain non-small cell lung cancers.

Last year the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave accelerated approval to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (Enhertu) for adults with NSCLC that has certain kind of mutation in the HER2 gene.

A new AI tool Sybil was developed by the scientists at the Mass General Cancer Centre and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In one study it was found that the tool could accurately predict whether a person will develop lung cancer in the next 86 percent to 94 percent of the time.

Sybil requires only a single low-dose CT scan and can accurately predict an individual’s future risk for lung cancer.

Widening the research

Researchers should attempt to find out why some non-smokers develop lung cancer. There is a need to discover new biomarkers that can help in early detection of lung cancer. A more broad based study is needed to decode the genetic mechanisms that cause lung cancer. There is also a need to understand how the structure and regulation of chromosomes affect lung cancer. Besides, there has to be a cutting- edge technology to advance the treatment and patient care. This includes understanding sex differences to customise the lung cancer treatments and use of next generation nano technology to target lung cancer.

Research is also underway to develop tests of sputum and blood that can detect lung cancer early. Two areas of research are analysing the blood samples to find tumour cells or molecular markers that can diagnose lung cancer early.

Scientists are also using computer algorithms to create computer aided programmes that can identify cancer in CT scans better than the radiologists and pathologists.

However, the most effective way for defeating the disease is prevention. The various stakeholders should focus on tobacco control, early detection and improving the access to quality treatment and care. The government should enforce the tobacco control policies including increasing the tobacco taxes, bans on advertisement of tobacco, building communication to spread the message on the harmful effects of tobacco and the tobacco products.

Lung cancer in India

In India there is a rising trend in incidence of lung cancer among smokers as well as non-smokers. Environmental pollutants like arsenic, chromium, nickel, asbestos, dioxins have to be addressed along with smoking being the major cause. According to Globocan India 2020, there were 72, 510 new cases of lung cancer in India. Besides the number of deaths caused by lung cancer was 66, 279.

Results from India's National Cancer Registry Programme suggest that the number of cases of lung cancer is expected to rise sharply to 81,219 cases amongst males and 30,109 in females by 2025 in India.

The rising incidence and delayed diagnosis of lung cancer in India are grave concerns. The study had called for scaling up and intensification of lung cancer-specific preventive, early diagnosis and control measures. However, one of t he bigger challenge is to broaden the database of prevalence of lung cancer and then try to find the causative factors of the disease in the n on-smokers.

