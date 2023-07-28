While viral infections are the primary cause for hepatitis, other factors such as toxins, medications, alcohol abuse, and autoimmune disorders can also lead to this liver inflammation disease. Dr. Praveen Sharma, a Senior Gastroenterologist, shares his insights on the types, causes, symptoms of the disease and also on the available prevention and treatment options, on the World Hepatitis Day, observed on July 28.

In recent years, hepatitis has emerged as a significant global health issue characterised by liver inflammation. While viral infections are the primary cause, other factors such as toxins, medications, alcohol abuse, and autoimmune disorders can also lead to the condition. The most prevalent forms of viral hepatitis include types A, B, C, D, and E --each differing based on its transmission and the severity of effects.

On the World Hepatitis Day, observed on July 28, here is a closer look at the types, causes and management of this serious liver disease:

Hepatitis A:

The viral infection is caused by the Hepatitis A virus (HAV); generally transmitted through ingesting contaminated food or water and personal contact with an infected individual. It is common among populations with poor sanitation facilities. Symptoms may appear as fever, discomfort, appetite loss, diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark-coloured urine, and jaundice.

Not everyone who is infected will display the symptoms listed. In most cases the disease can be cured within a few weeks or months through supportive care without any long-term liver damage. Although death can occur in rare cases due to Fulminant Hepatitis. The vaccine for HAV is readily available to anyone who requests for the vaccine.

Hepatitis B: According to research, India harbours 10–15 percent of the entire pool of HBV carriers of the world leading to approximately 8,87,000 deaths annually. Hepatitis B can be transmitted from an infected mother to a child, contact with blood or other bodily fluids of the infected or from contaminated needles and other sharp objects.

The disease ranges from acute illness to life threatening and can result in death caused by Liver Cancer or Cirrhosis. The infected may not display any symptoms initially but some can suffer from jaundice, dark urine, fatigue, nausea, and abdominal pain. If persistent then the illness can develop into Chronic Hepatitis B. Diagnosis through testing is essential to avert the potential morbid complications. Vaccines for HBV are available to all age groups.

Hepatitis C: Regional studies suggest that 6-12 million people with Hepatitis C in India. Hepatitis C virus is transmitted through exposure to the blood of an infected individual. The severity of the infection can range from mild to chronic and can lead to long-term chronic diseases such as Cirrhosis or Cancer.

Though asymptomatic most times, the individuals who exhibit symptoms suffer from fever, fatigue, appetite loss, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine, pale faeces, joint pain, and jaundice. According to reports, 95 percent patients diagnosed with Hepatitis C can be cured with minimum side effects. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent liver damage. No vaccine is available for the prevention of Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis D: Hepatitis D only occurs along side or after a Hepatitis B infection. The virus responsible for causing Hepatitis D relies of the Hepatitis B virus for replication. The transmission occurs from transfer of an infected individual’s blood to an uninfected individual. The super infection can lead to deteriorating the condition of the patient and cause chronic diseases faster.

Hepatitis D can simply be prevented through taking the vaccine readily available for Hepatitis B.

Hepatitis E: The most common mode of Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) transmission is through contaminated water. The disease is usually cured on its own and does not require hospitalisation in most cases. Hepatitis E infection is especially dangerous for the health of pregnant women.

Conclusion

Early detection in most cases leads to minimal long-term consequences. Measures such as early diagnosis, vaccinations, attention to sanitation, safe sexual practices, abstaining from alcohol or drug abuse and leading a healthy lifestyle is essential for effective prevention or management of the condition. Awareness about the various conditions that can cause hepatitis and the preventative options are key to a significant reduction of cases.

—The author, Dr. Praveen Sharma, is Senior Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. The views expressed are personal.