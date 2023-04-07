World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

In India, young people are highly vulnerable to lifestyle ailments and mental health issues today. Despite these risks, many young people prioritise buying the latest gadgets or going on exotic vacations over purchasing health insurance. This is largely due to a lack of awareness about the importance of healthcare finance and the benefits of buying health insurance early in life, writes Parthanil Ghosh, President, Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, on the occasion of the World Health Day.

However, buying health insurance before turning 30 has numerous benefits, including:

Enjoy Low premium, unrestricted cover and increased sum insured

: H ealth insurance premiums increase with age, so purchasing comprehensive insurance coverage at a young age is much cheaper than buying it later. Additionally, the probability of health emergencies occurring is lower at a young age, so insurers provide incentives such as increasing the sum insured.

No Waiting Period: Every health insurer has a waiting period for pre-existing ailments like thyroid, asthma, and cholesterol, which can vary from a few months to a couple of years. As the chances of occurrence of such diseases before 30 years are low, one can easily exhaust the waiting period and get coverage for them if they manifest later in life. B uying health insurance later in life may result in restrictive coverage and defeat the purpose of having health insurance.

Greater Coverage: There are certain diseases, which generally come with age and hence the probability of youngsters falling ill is comparatively low, making it feasible to get holistic coverage without restrictions.

Enjoy No Claim Bonus: One can earn a no-claim bonus in form of an increase in the sum insured in the subsequent year for every claim-free policy year without an additional premium owing to the said benefit. As the chances of filing claims are low among youngsters, they can earn a No Claim Bonus. If an individual is taking a policy under 30 years of age, then considering that the probability of claim occurrence is low in initial years, one can earn a no-claims bonus for up to 100%, which also means that the person enjoys a 2x sum insured at no extra cost.

Coverage for Accidental Hospitalisation: Health insurance covers accident hospitalisation, which can occur irrespective of age.

Coverage for Mental Health Conditions: Success in professional life can lead to stress and anxiety among youngsters. Nowadays, health insurance plans also cover mental health consultations and help policyholders focus on their mental well-being.

Coverage Beyond Hospitalisation: Health insurance plans cover . procedures, OPD, and vector-borne diseases. One can also avail of maternity benefits with health insurance.

Wider Options: It is feasible to choose the best plan from a wide range of health insurance options at a young age rather than in the late 40s. Various health insurance plans specifically designed for youngsters are available, and one can pick the right insurance plan as per their requirements. Also, the probability of occurring ailments among youngsters is low, hence there is a far lesser probability of pre-existing diseases as compared to an older policyholder.

No Pre-Policy Medical Check-Up: Youngsters with no pre-existing diseases can get health insurance without pre-policy medical check-ups and thus, enjoy a seamless policy-buying experience.

Wellness Benefits: Today’s health insurance plans reward policyholders for following a healthy regime in the form of discounts or vouchers.

Protect your hard-earned savings: The cost of medical treatment increases by 10 percent -12 percent annually and this trend is expected to continue due to the continuous advancement of medical technology. An emergency medical condition can be very costly and without health insurance, one may have to either compromise on the quality of treatment or dip into their hard-earned savings. Either of the situations are unwarranted and can be avoided by choosing a proper health insurance policy from a reputed insurance company.

Keep a tab on your health through annual health check-ups: Health insurance policies offer annual health check-up benefits, which can encourage youngsters to go for regular health check-ups which is essential to proactively determine their health status.

Save Tax: Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, one can enjoy a tax benefit for up to Rs 75,000 for the premiums paid towards self, spouse, children, or dependent parents in a mode other than cash.

Company sponsored health insurance is not enough: Corporate health insurance coverage may not be sufficient to deal with rising medical inflation. Also, one may have to face the risk of being uninsured at the time of job change or loss. It is better to buy a personal health insurance policy that stays with the person irrespective of job status.

In summary, one should look at buying health insurance cover as soon as they start earning. it is essential to buy health insurance today to enjoy quality treatment without worries tomorrow. Time and tide wait for none, so instead of waiting until you age, take advantage of the numerous benefits of buying health insurance.

—The author, Parthanil Ghosh, is President, Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company. The views expressed are personal.