The pandemic has taught us many lessons—the foremost being the importance of health. Social media has been inundated with ways to build immunity, adopt a healthy lifestyle and keep stress at bay.

There have been innumerable posts on Instagram and Twitter reflecting on ways to build immunity and lead a healthy life. Health has become the epicentre of life. People who were not regular in a fitness schedule, have adopted some or the other form of exercise in their daily regimen. The health benefits of Yoga, Pranayam and Ayurveda were known for ages but the pandemic has brought about a new dimension to these elements.

Another important takeaway from the pandemic has been healthy eating. Home-cooked food has eclipsed eating out in restaurants and online food deliveries. The home kitchen with all the spices and herbs has become the new laboratory for healthy living.

The concept of hygiene—regular washing of hands and sanitizing the things before use has become the key ingredients for our life. These have directly percolated a positive effect on the health ecosystem.

Building a fairer, healthier world

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. It is an initiative taken by the WHO to raise awareness about the overall health and well-being of people across the world. The theme of this year’s World Health Day is—building a fairer, healthier world for everyone. The WHO has called for eliminating health inequities, as part of a year-long global campaign to bring people together to build a fairer, healthier world. The campaign highlights WHO’s a constitutional principle that “the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition.”

Health inequities are preventable with strategies that place greater attention on improving health equity, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalised groups. “COVID-19 has hit all countries hard, but its impact has been harshest on those communities which were already vulnerable, who are more exposed to the disease, less likely to have access to quality health care services and more likely to experience adverse consequences as a result of measures implemented to contain the pandemic,” the WHO maintains.

As part of the campaign, the WHO has urged the world leaders to monitor health inequities, and to ensure that all people are able to access quality health services depending on their needs and values within their communities.

Challenging canvas

India faces grave public health challenges, especially for the poor. Malnutrition and low birth weights lead to premature deaths and pose severe health challenges. Maternal and child deaths are still very prevalent, especially in rural areas.

Non-communicable diseases (NCD) like diabetes and hypertension have in recent times become the leading cause of death in India, accounting for over 60 percent of mortality, placing them ahead of deaths caused by injuries, communicable diseases, maternal, prenatal, and nutritional deficiencies. To spruce up the public health system, it is necessary to integrate screening, early detection and management of these common non-communicable diseases as close to communities as possible.

Promoting healthy behaviours for bringing about lifestyle change, is critical for the prevention and control of these diseases. States should develop context-specific strategies for lifestyle modification and for promoting healthy behaviours.

There is also an urgent need to build a strong communication strategy on the harmful effects of tobacco, alcohol, poor diet and lack of exercise. All the health programmes should focus aggressively on campaigns for an increased intake of healthy foods, salt reduction, managing stress, reducing obesity and going in for regular health check-ups.

The government also needs to increase the allocation of the budget for health. There is a shortage of trained professionals especially those who are willing to work in rural areas. Efforts must be made to train more people in health delivery services.

—Vanita Srivastava is an independent health and science journalist and is currently working as a Senior Project Scientist at IIT Delhi. The views expressed are personal.