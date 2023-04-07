World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

The World Health Organisation observes World Health Day every year on 7th April to spread awareness about health. On this occasion, it is now imperative to relook at the challenges and create a roadmap for a better health infrastructure and to create a world healthcare strategy.

The pandemic has presented the biggest test for the world healthcare system. It brought to the fore several inequities and imbalance in healthcare deliveries. It has also shown that protecting health is fundamental to our economies, security and political configurations.

The global health apparatus continues to be hamstrung with several challenges including shortage in health workers, climate change related health problems, poor funding and lack of incentives for innovation.

There has been a remarkable progress in the field of health including development of vaccines, immunisation, eradication of diseases like small pox, decline in maternal mortalities. According to reports, the expenditure on global healthcare spend is thought to have grown more than 40 percent between 2018 and 2022, reaching $12 trillion.

While there has been a substantial progress in treatments and diagnosis of diseases, t here are still many areas that remain untouched by these developments. There exists a large discrimination in the access to various health services and there is still a gap in the funding against health emergencies.

Why we need a global strategy and collaboration

A global strategy is needed to tackle the existing problems in healthcare along with effective collaborations to create a system that can address the challenges. All the countries should partner with various stakeholders to improve the health structure.

The World Health Organisation observes World Health Day every year on 7th April to spread awareness about health. On this occasion, it is imperative to relook at the challenges and create a roadmap for a better health infrastructure.

There is an urgent need for all countries to increase their investment in educating and upgrading the skills of the health workers. This calls for a collaboration across all the sectors, not just health.

A global education programme on basic emergency care targeting 25 percent of nurses and midwives from 25 low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2025 has been announced by the WHO. This 25x25x25 emergency care programme will provide nurses and midwives with the skills and competencies to make a major difference in saving lives and reducing disabilities.

Prioritise community health workers and preventive healthcare

The pandemic has taught the importance of health care workers and health work force at the lower level. It is imperative to support this work force on a priority basis.

There is a projected shortage of several million of health workers by 2030 and to avert this crisis, it is essential to implement a plan for safeguarding the health workers.

Besides, t here has to be a clear roadmap that includes a paradigm shift towards health and disease prevention. In this context, the primary health care should be delineated as the focus of sustainable health goals.

The health workers form the backbone of the health systems. Their availability and accessibility are important for a robust health apparatus. Chronic shortage of health workers, mismatch in skills and delivery, low salaries and poor investment in their education and skill upgradation are some of the challenges that have to be addressed for better health deliveries.

Climate cauldron

The climate crisis has a major impact on the health crisis. Climate change throws significant risks to health and concerted efforts are needed by all the stakeholders to create a climate-resilient health structure that can recover quickly from the climate risks.

According to the WHO, air pollution kills an estimated 7 million people every year, while climate change causes more extreme weather events, exacerbates malnutrition and fuels the spread of infectious diseases such as malaria. The same emissions that cause global warming are responsible for more than one-quarter of deaths from heart attack, stroke, lung cancer and chronic respiratory disease.

Leaders in both the public and private sectors must work together to clean up our air and mitigate the health impacts of climate change.

The government and the stakeholders should train the health workers to adapt to the challenges thrown by the climate changes. There is a need to build resilience in investing in resources to prepare for climate change and take steps to reduce the contribution of climate change to health care.

Digital health

Digital health grew rapidly during the pandemic. Tele consultation and tele medicines. In 2021, global digital health funding grew 79 percent over the previous year to reach $57.2 billion, according to State of digital health 2021 report.

Digital therapeutics have tremendous potential to reduce disease burdens, deliver better clinical outcomes, help providers make more informed treatment decisions, and improve patients’ lives by offering better ways to manage chronic health conditions.

Technology for health equity

Fortunately, technology companies are increasingly focusing on healthcare now and there has been a mushrooming of digital health start-ups. V arious stakeholders are using digital health technologies to improve access, reduce the cost burden and provide personalised medicines.

However, for a more sustainable strategy, the health goals should be interconnected with the economic and social targets and the governments and other stakeholders should take immediate steps to make the health structures much more robust and equitable.