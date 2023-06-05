World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet

The invention and widespread use of plastic was a major step forward for humanity. But what we failed to do was consider the potential drawbacks of excessive intake and unnecessary application. Plastic pollution is an issue that requires the cooperation of individuals, groups, businesses, and governments.

The effects of plastic pollution on the environment and human health are catastrophic, and immediate action is needed from individuals, businesses, governments, and political leaders. A single use plastic bag used by an individual can lead to an increase of 1.58 kilogram of CO2 emissions release in the environment, Think about a billion bags getting used everyday creating 1.58 billion kgs of carbon foot print.

When Leo Baekeland first developed and used plastic in 1907, no one could have foreseen that in a century and an industrial revolution would lead to overconsumption of plastic in many sectors of our lives and the resulting horrific plastic pollution. Plastics and micro-plastics are becoming a natural component of ecosystems, posing threats to genetic diversity.

Pollution from plastics is a threat to marine, terrestrial, and freshwater ecosystems. Marine life is threatened by plastic waste that ends up in rivers and oceans. Chemicals including phthalates, bisphenol A (BPA), and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) are generated during the decomposition of plastics and these plastics may leach into food and drink, may cause endocrine disruption, developmental abnormalities, reproductive illnesses, and various cancers.

Plastic pollution is an issue that requires the cooperation of individuals, groups, businesses, and governments. The following are some crucial strategies and actions that may be used to combat plastic pollution:

Lessen your reliance on single-use plastic:

Bags, straws, cutlery, bottles, and packaging by using them as little as possible. A prohibition on some single-use plastic items is among the measures made possible by the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 as amended.

Cloth bags, stainless-steel water bottles, and bamboo utensils are all viable alternatives to plastic that can help us reduce our reliance on disposable items. Food delivery app like Zomato has stopped providing disposable plastic utensils with its deliveries.

Recycle and Proper Waste Management:

According to the UNEP Food Waste Index Report 2021, the average Indian family throws away 68.76 metric tonnes of food each year, or around 50 kilogrammes per person. Methane, a significant greenhouse gas, is released into the atmosphere in large part due to food waste. Waste mixing with plastics slows decomposition.

Teaching our children the importance of sorting trash and recycling is a top priority. Our efforts to promote recycling and appropriate waste management practices in the local community will have far-reaching effects.

Support Plastic-Free Initiatives:

In our minds, it’s just one plastic cup, but if the other seven billion people on Earth share our perspective, that’s seven billion plastic cups. It is crucial that we promote alternatives to using plastic. Effects can be amplified via involvement in or support of campaigns and efforts to decrease plastic use and increase awareness of plastic pollution. Insist that businesses, institutions, and governments adopt plastic-free practises.

Promote Reusable Options:

In our haste to consume more, we have forgotten the lessons our ancestors taught us to reuse rather than discard. We need to get back to basics and use reusable bags, mugs, containers, and straws rather than throwing them away after one use. Inspire others to do the same and inform them of the hazards posed by single-use plastics to the environment.

Advocate for Change:

Raise your voice in support of laws and regulations that would mandate the use of less plastic and more environmentally friendly alternatives. Climate change, air pollution, plastic pollution, and the urgent need to address these issues are discussed. Do everything you can to affect change by sharing your thoughts and feelings.

Engage in Cleanup Efforts, Raise Awareness:

Help clean up the environment by taking part in or organising cleanup events, such as those held on local beaches, rivers, or in communities. Create or join groups of volunteers that will pick up plastic trash in your area. Raise awareness and teach the next generation to adapt to a world that is always changing. Only with complete knowledge and understanding of climate science can this be accomplished. Plastic is not a dreadful creation in and of itself; the problems stem from our careless and excessive usage and disposal of the material.

The health of our planet and the next generation depends in large part on our ability to implement these solutions and work together to prevent plastic pollution. As was said before, the invention and widespread use of plastic was a major step forward for humanity. What we failed to do was consider the potential drawbacks of excessive intake and unnecessary application. A conscientious shopper may be the most valuable human being our planet needs right now. Let us work together to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet and all of its inhabitants.

—The author, Koushik Sur, is Co-founder, Myplan8. The views expressed are personal.