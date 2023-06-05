World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet

The invention and widespread use of plastic was a major step forward for humanity. But what we failed to do was consider the potential drawbacks of excessive intake and unnecessary application. Plastic pollution is an issue that requires the cooperation of individuals, groups, businesses, and governments.

The effects of plastic pollution on the environment and human health are catastrophic, and immediate action is needed from individuals, businesses, governments, and political leaders. A single use plastic bag used by an individual can lead to an increase of 1.58 kilogram of CO2 emissions release in the environment, Think about a billion bags getting used everyday creating 1.58 billion kgs of carbon foot print.

When Leo Baekeland first developed and used plastic in 1907, no one could have foreseen that in a century and an industrial revolution would lead to overconsumption of plastic in many sectors of our lives and the resulting horrific plastic pollution. Plastics and micro-plastics are becoming a natural component of ecosystems, posing threats to genetic diversity.