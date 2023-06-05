it is essential to reimagine the way water is used. Industries and agriculture, the major consumers of freshwater, must integrate water-saving measures into their operations. Reduced dependence on freshwater sources can go a long way to secure water supply for a large population and build their resilience in the face of disruptions like El Nino.

El Nino is a global climate phenomenon that occurs irregularly, affecting weather patterns across the globe. It is characterised by warmer-than-average sea current temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator. The impacts of El Nino are wide-reaching and significant, particularly in terms of temperature fluctuations, which pose challenges to water conservation efforts and demand a rethinking of industrial and agricultural practices.

In South Asia, including India, El Nino causes severe disruption in rainfall patterns and brings heatwaves and droughts to many parts of the region. The higher temperatures can lead to extended periods of drought, lowered agricultural productivity, and forest fires. The consequences present as food insecurity and inflation, decrease in farmers’ incomes, loss of biodiversity and severe water shortages.

Exacerbating the unpredictability of rainfall patterns, El Nino brings to the forefront the urgency for water conservation. Effective water management techniques, such as rainwater harvesting, and building capacities for storage can prove to be invaluable when extended drought depletes water reserves. Conversely, during droughts, having a reserve supply of conserved water can be lifesaving.

Besides harvesting and storing water, it is essential to reimagine the way water is used. Industries and agriculture, the major consumers of freshwater, must integrate water-saving measures into their operations. Reduced dependence on freshwater sources can go a long way to secure water supply for a large population and build their resilience in the face of disruptions like El Nino.

Role of Industries

Industries can play a crucial role in water conservation. Industrial processes should be reviewed and modified to be more water efficient. By installing wastewater treatment plants, industries can recycle and reuse wastewater. Industries can also regularly undertake facilities water audits to identify wastage and take timely corrective measures. Furthermore, promoting a culture of water conservation within the industry, where every employee is conscious of water usage, can lead to significant savings.

Through their CSR initiatives, companies can also expand their water conservation interventions ‘Beyond the Fence’. Enhancing water storage capacity in rural areas, restoring natural water bodies, rejuvenating ponds and water streams and creating wells for groundwater recharging. Initiatives centred around water conservation can potentially liberate vital water resources, allowing them to be protected and repurposed for activities such as irrigation, while simultaneously bolstering communities with the resilience to whether disturbances caused by climate phenomena like El Niño.

Change In Farming Practices

The agriculture sector is the largest consumer of freshwater accounting for 70 percent of global freshwater use. The urgency for agricultural communities to pivot towards sustainable and adaptive farming practices cannot be overstated. Implementing water-saving agricultural practices is crucial for ensuring water availability and maintaining agricultural productivity during droughts.

By cultivating different crop types, farmers can ensure some level of harvest, irrespective of the climatic conditions. Diversification not only aids in maintaining the health of the soil but also improves the biodiversity in the region which is vital for the overall ecosystem stability. Crop rotation and intercropping can also improve soil moisture retention, reducing the need for induced irrigation.

Traditional irrigation systems often lead to significant water overuse and loss due to evaporation or runoff. On the contrary, water-efficient systems like drip irrigation or sprinkler systems can significantly reduce water wastage, ensuring that every drop is optimally used. Drip irrigation, in particular, which delivers water directly to the root zone of a plant, can significantly reduce water usage compared to traditional irrigation techniques.

El Nino is a potent reminder of our vulnerability to climate variability. It underlines the urgent need for sustainable water management in all sectors, especially in industries and agriculture. By adopting water-efficient technologies and practices, and by fostering a culture of conservation, we can attempt to mitigate the impacts of El Nino, ensuring water security and environmental sustainability.

— The author, Tejashree Joshi, is Head of Environmental Sustainability at Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. The views expressed are personal.