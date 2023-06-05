4 Min(s) Read
it is essential to reimagine the way water is used. Industries and agriculture, the major consumers of freshwater, must integrate water-saving measures into their operations. Reduced dependence on freshwater sources can go a long way to secure water supply for a large population and build their resilience in the face of disruptions like El Nino.
El Nino is a global climate phenomenon that occurs irregularly, affecting weather patterns across the globe. It is characterised by warmer-than-average sea current temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator. The impacts of El Nino are wide-reaching and significant, particularly in terms of temperature fluctuations, which pose challenges to water conservation efforts and demand a rethinking of industrial and agricultural practices.
In South Asia, including India, El Nino causes severe disruption in rainfall patterns and brings heatwaves and droughts to many parts of the region. The higher temperatures can lead to extended periods of drought, lowered agricultural productivity, and forest fires. The consequences present as food insecurity and inflation, decrease in farmers’ incomes, loss of biodiversity and severe water shortages.