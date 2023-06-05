it is essential to reimagine the way water is used. Industries and agriculture, the major consumers of freshwater, must integrate water-saving measures into their operations. Reduced dependence on freshwater sources can go a long way to secure water supply for a large population and build their resilience in the face of disruptions like El Nino.

El Nino is a global climate phenomenon that occurs irregularly, affecting weather patterns across the globe. It is characterised by warmer-than-average sea current temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator. The impacts of El Nino are wide-reaching and significant, particularly in terms of temperature fluctuations, which pose challenges to water conservation efforts and demand a rethinking of industrial and agricultural practices.