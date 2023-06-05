In order to meet its 2070 emissions target, India will need an estimated $10.1 trillion in investments. India’s actions to deal with climate challenges will be key to global clean energy transition. A major chunk of India’s emissions come from infrastructure, buildings and vehicles that do not currently exist presenting a huge opportunity for change in the trajectory of emissions.

Climate change has caused substantial damages, and increasingly irreversible losses. In urban areas, climate change has caused adverse impacts on human health, livelihoods and key infrastructure. Urban infrastructure, including transportation, water, sanitation and energy systems have been adversely affected with resulting economic losses, disruptions of services and negative impacts to well- being. The various stakeholders should recognise the interdependence of climate, ecosystems and biodiversity, and human societies; the value of diverse forms of knowledge; and the close linkages between climate change adaptation, mitigation, ecosystem health, human well-being and sustainable development.

The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that the global average temperatures are expected to exceed the targeted 1.5 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial levels by 2030. Beyond that critical warming threshold, extreme heat, floods and crop failures will put a lot of stress. There is also plenty of evidence showing the consequences of this warming.

India & Climate Change

India has been at the forefront of driving action on climate change. It has used indigenous technology to optimise its resources and promote green energy to reduce the carbon emissions. India’s energy mix is carbon intensive. Coal is its primary source of fuel, accounting for nearly 70% of electricity generation. Despite all the challenges, there is a vast potential for India to be a global leader in climate change.

In order to meet its 2070 emissions target, India will need an estimated $10.1 trillion in investments. India’s actions to deal with climate challenges will be key to global clean energy transition. A major chunk of India’s emissions come from infrastructure, buildings and vehicles that do not currently exist presenting a huge opportunity for change in the trajectory of emissions. In the context of rapid urbanisation and economic growth, India’s actions to deal with energy and climate challenges will be key to a global clean energy transition. The country is expected to witness a further 50 percent rise in its carbon dioxide emissions by 2040.

The effect of climate change is becoming very visible in India. A decline in monsoon rainfall since the 1950s has already been observed. The frequency of heavy rainfall events has also increased. Evidence indicates that parts of South Asia have become drier since the 1970s with an increase in the number of droughts. A large number of Himalayan glaciers have been retreating over the past century.

Besides, India is experiencing unprecedented spells of hot weather far more frequently with a wider coverage of areas. By 2050, the World Bank estimates erratic rainfall, combined with rising temperatures, stand to “depress the living standards of nearly half the country’s population.”

Health Impacts

Climate change is expected to have major health impacts in India- increasing malnutrition and related health disorders such as child stunting - with the poor likely to be affected most severely. Child stunting is projected to increase by 35% by 2050 compared to a scenario without climate change. Malaria and other vector-borne diseases, along with and diarrheal infections which are a major cause of child mortality, are likely to spread into areas where colder temperatures had previously limited transmission.

A 2021 UNICEF report presents the first child-focused global climate risk index. The report ranks India as 26th out of 163 ranked countries. This implies that children in India are among the most ‘at-risk’ to the impacts of climate change, threatening their health, education, and protection. In fact, globally, countries in Asia and Africa experience the highest age-standardised rates of death attributable to PM2.5 as found out in the State of Global Air report for 2020.

A well-integrated national strategy is needed to deal with the climate change issues. India has been putting a lot of stress on climate finance, energy security and green hydrogen, pushing for the provision of finance and technology. for the country to significantly reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. In the interim, it must make heavy investment into methods to combat the emissions problem

Daunting Task

To limit warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial times emissions need to fall roughly to half by 2030 and countries need to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by around 2050. This is not an easy task.

The scale of action is not enough to tackle the climate change. The real challenge lies in reducing the emissions, scale up infrastructure to enhance resilience, cut global GHG emissions by nearly half by 2030 and for this action is required in various dimensions.

The solution lies in climate resilient development. This involves integrating measures to adapt to climate change with actions to reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions in ways that provide wider benefits.

The latest IPCC report says that continued greenhouse gas emissions will lead to increasing global warming, with the best estimate of reaching 1.5°C in the near term in considered scenarios and modelled pathways. Every increment of global warming will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards. Deep, rapid, and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions would lead to a discernible slowdown in global warming within around two decades, and also to discernible changes in atmospheric composition within a few years. In 2018, IPCC highlighted the unprecedented scale of the challenge required to keep warming to 1.5°C. Five years later, that challenge has become even greater due to a continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

The pace and scale of what has been done so far, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle climate change. Meanwhile, keeping warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels requires deep, rapid and sustained greenhouse gas emissions reduction in all sectors.

Emissions should be decreasing by now and will need to be cut by almost half by 2030, if warming is to be limited to 1.5°C. There has to be political commitment, well integrated policies, global cooperation, ecosystem leadership for effective and equitable climate action. The various stakeholders should recognise the interdependence of climate, ecosystems and biodiversity, and human societies; the value of diverse forms of knowledge; and the close linkages between climate change adaptation, mitigation, ecosystem health, human well-being and sustainable development.

More funding is needed for climate action. Developing countries require external funding to meet adaptation needs. It is a daunting task. We must act soon to put a brake on any future damage.

—The author, Dr Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

