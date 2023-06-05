In order to meet its 2070 emissions target, India will need an estimated $10.1 trillion in investments. India’s actions to deal with climate challenges will be key to global clean energy transition. A major chunk of India’s emissions come from infrastructure, buildings and vehicles that do not currently exist presenting a huge opportunity for change in the trajectory of emissions.

Climate change has caused substantial damages, and increasingly irreversible losses. In urban areas, climate change has caused adverse impacts on human health, livelihoods and key infrastructure. Urban infrastructure, including transportation, water, sanitation and energy systems have been adversely affected with resulting economic losses, disruptions of services and negative impacts to well- being. The various stakeholders should recognise the interdependence of climate, ecosystems and biodiversity, and human societies; the value of diverse forms of knowledge; and the close linkages between climate change adaptation, mitigation, ecosystem health, human well-being and sustainable development.

The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that the global average temperatures are expected to exceed the targeted 1.5 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial levels by 2030. Beyond that critical warming threshold, extreme heat, floods and crop failures will put a lot of stress. There is also plenty of evidence showing the consequences of this warming.

India & Climate Change