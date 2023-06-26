June 26th is observed as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day as initiated through a UN resolution of December 1987. The objective being strengthening of action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. However, it seems an ambitious goal even after 36 years.

The World Drug Report (WDR) 2022 , which provided a snapshot of the current extent of the problem of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the world, sadly makes one realise that our goal of achieving a world that is free of drug abuse is quite an ambitious one.

However, the WDR estimates that 209 million people still use cannabis which is by far the world’s most used drug. This represents 4 percent of the global population. An estimated 61 million--that is 1.2 percent of the global population-- are said to be using opioids. Cocaine has an estimated 21.5 million users, while amphetamine type stimulants (ATS) 34 million people users, apart from the increasingly popular New Psychotropic Substances (NPS).

Synthetic Opioids like Fentanyl is fuelling the worst drug crisis in the US -- it is estimated that there are more than 1500 Fentanyl related deaths per week.

As per the UN Office on Drugs & Crime criminal proceeds amounted to 3.6 percent of the global GDP in 2009. Invariably, illicit proceeds of crime are used to finance other nefarious activities.

India scenario

India‘s geographical location wedged as it is between major opium cultivating countries--Afghanistan and Myanmar, which makes the country most vulnerable. After the Taliban came to power they have surprisingly and successfully imposed a complete ban on opium cultivation especially in the very fertile Helmand province. (Incidentally this is something which the US despite its very many years of control of Afghanistan and close association with the Afghan government could never achieve).

In Myanmar on the contrary, opium cultivation has doubled over the past two years under the military junta. Opium production spread over 40,000 hectares of land is estimated to have been 790 metric tonnes in 2009. This does not bode well for India given its common border and the volatile situation in the North-East.

There has been significant increase in seizures of drugs in India. The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) has in its Annual Report released earlier this year pointed out that in India during 2017-2022 heroin seizures increased from 2146 kgs in the year 2017, to 7282 kgs in 2021.

Similar increase has taken place in seizures of opium from 2551 kg in 2017 to 4386 in 2021 and cannabis from 3,53,539 kg to 6,75,631 kgs in 2021. The September 2021 seizure of nearly 3 tonnes of heroin from a shipping container being one of the largest. Small quantities of cocaine have also been seized in 2021.

The government has been highlighting the successful fight against drugs. Home Minster Amit Shah while addressing the national conference of heads of anti-narcotics task force of States & Union Territories in April 2023, stated that while only about 1257 cases were registered between the years 2006-2013 the number has increased by 181 percent to 3544 between 2014-2022.

The number of people arrested in the same period having increased by 300 percent to 5408 and drugs worth Rs 22,000 crore had been seized as against just Rs 768 crore in the earlier period. While this indeed shows that the enforcement agencies have been effective, it also shows that the drug problem has significantly increased. It is the demand that fuels supply.

The last study of the Magnitude of Substance Use in India carried out in 2019 by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has pointed out that about 2.8 percent of the population (3.1 crore) are reported to have used any cannabis product in the previous year.

A further granular study showed that bhang use was more extensive with nearly 2.2 crore people while approximately 1.3 crore persons were using illegal cannabis products. The survey also found similar large-scale use of opioids, sedatives and inhalants, cocaine ATS and hallucinogens.

The Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) is among the harsher legislations. The Act seeks to control drug abuse and prohibiting the use, distribution, manufacture, and trade of drugs. An offence under the NDPS act also attracts the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering A (PMLA) - proceeds of narcotics being liable to attachment. It is one the few laws which also has provisions for death penalty in cases of repeated convictions for offences involving commercial quantities.

Need to relook at the law provisions

This raises the larger question if there is a need to relook at the provisions of the NDPS Act which even prescribes 6-month rigorous punishment or a fine up to Rs 10.000 or both for ganja of 1000mg or charas of 100 mg. Since the maximum use and seizures are of these two less harmful substances the enforcement agencies are busy - and have lesser time to focus on the more harmful substances.

Globally there is a move to legalise the non-medical use of cannabis the largest used illicit drug. This trend which started in some states in USA (and now extends to 19 states) has spread to several countries in Europe and South America. Legalization it has been argued is a better way to protect public health. India has had a muted debate on the issue-more serious discussion is required. We should never forget our cultural ethos where cannabis and its products were always a part of society.

The fight against drugs is difficult. The huge profits which drugs generate has meant that well organised criminal gangs are involved. The government has a goal of a drug-free India by 2047.

It is a goal worth seriously pursuing. It would call for creating awareness within the country about the ill effects of drugs, running more effective de-addiction camps, providing alternate crops for cultivation to farmers engaged in cannabis cultivation, strengthening the existing enforcement apparatus, closer coordination between all the agencies engaged in anti-narcotics work, - in short, a multi-pronged effor t. It is a fight which we cannot afford to lose.

—The author, Najib Shah, is former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal.

