June 26th is observed as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day as initiated through a UN resolution of December 1987. The objective being strengthening of action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. However, it seems an ambitious goal even after 36 years.

The World Drug Report (WDR) 2022 , which provided a snapshot of the current extent of the problem of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the world, sadly makes one realise that our goal of achieving a world that is free of drug abuse is quite an ambitious one.

