World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities

The political configurations across the world should be structured in a way that is suited to ending the social inequalities. The stakeholders need to strengthen the system that is tailored to protect the fundamental rights and build a society bereft of social injustices.

The world today needs a strong and sustained method for ensuring social justice and a global momentum should be build to reduce inequalities and discriminations in various spheres of life. There is a growing need to understand the various global challenges related to social injustice and outline a global action plan for creating a society free from discriminations.

World Day of Social On February 20, every year we celebrate the

Justice-- an occasion to renounce injustice across the globe. The day was first observed in 2009 to strengthen global solidarity and earmark a time to address the issues of social injustice and social inequalities like poverty and racial discrimination.

Fair and Equal Treatment for Everyone

Social justice means fair and equal treatment for everyone. This includes equal access to opportunities, human rights and the benefits of growth regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability or socio-economic position.

According to the United Nations, roughly half the world’s populations remains without any social protection. Having a job, does not actually guarantee the ability to escape from poverty. Lack of proper work opportunities, insufficient importance given to social policies and an over use of the natural resources have led to an erosion of social justice across many countries.

There has been a growing concern about the adverse effects of the rising levels of inequality. Policy makers should map plans to reduce the inequalities and ensure more inclusive growth that provides work opportunities. The digital divide has further fractured the social equalities. Women and youth have been specifically affected by unemployment and the socio-economic divide.

The objective should be raise an awareness of social injustice and bring together the diverse communities under the same umbrella to eradicate poverty, discrimination and create a socially integrated society.

Women empowerment and Education for all

Equality of women has always been a challenging yardstick of social justice. Despite women getting a lot of opportunities there is still a lot of empowerment that needs to be fulfilled. Women have over the years been contributing towards the economic and social growth but it is imperative that they get the same rights as men. In India, women especially in the rural areas are denied the fundamental human rights like education and health. It is also essential that women get the same fundamental rights and social dignity like men if the social justice is to move forward.

Right to education is a fundamental ingredient towards ensuring social justice. In the absence of a framework that ensures universal education, social justice will remain merely a hypothesis. Education is the key for weeding out discrimination but a lot remains to be done to overcome this challenge. Including courses on social justice in the educational curriculum can be a step towards bridging the gap between the rich and poor.

To address the lack of access to social protection, the stakeholders, government and the civil society need to map a policy to increase investments in social justice. The policy makers have to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.

Social justice is a global challenge. The world must join hands for building a society that is bereft of inequalities.

—The author, Dr Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

