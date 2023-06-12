World Day Against Child Labour | Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority

According to a report released by the ILO and UNICEF, there are 2.4 billion children in the world who need adequate social protection. Children are still twice as likely as adults to live in poverty.

Child labour is often defined as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and dignity, and that is harmful to their physical and mental development. It is a violation of children’s rights as the work can harm them mentally or physically, expose them to hazardous situations or stop them from going to school.

But unfortunately, the world's progress has decreased in the last few years to eradicate child labour in all forms. The COVID-19 crisis further eroded the gains that had been made in the past. If this trend continues, we will fall far behind on the collective commitment to end child labour by 2025.