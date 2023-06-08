World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge

A major impediment to treating has been that the most potent chemotherapy can't permeate the blood-brain barrier to reach the aggressive brain tumour.

Despite several advancements in medical research, treatment of brain tumours continues to be challenging. However, some improvements in diagnosis, rising awareness and newly emerging therapies have raised hope for better manage the disease, one of the most complex cancers.

While low overall survival rate, a high recurrence rate and poor patient prognosis make the treatment challenging, there are new generation intra-tumoral therapies being developed to help overcome the difficulty of delivering drugs across the blood-brain barrier and provide better patient outcomes.

Over 24,000 people die due to brain tumours annually, according to the latest data compiled by International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC).

The World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on June 8 as a reminder to educate, raise awareness, and offer support to those affected by this challenging condition. The theme for World Brain Tumour Day 2023 is 'Uniting for Hope: Empowering Brain Tumour Patients'.

What is brain tumour?

A brain tumour is a collection of abnormal cells in the brain tissue. Benign tumours usually grow slowly. They are less likely to come back after treatment or to spread to other parts of the brain. Malignant brain tumours grow faster than benign tumours. They are more likely to come back after treatment and to spread to other parts of the brain. The brain and the spinal cord make up the central nervous system (CNS). The CNS is made up of different types of cells and tissues. Brain tumours are usually named after the cell or tissue they started in.

The most common brain tumour and also the most aggressive are gliomas – tumours arising from the supporting cells of the brain. Next common are meningiomas, tumours of the covering of the brain (also called meninges).

Gliomas are the most common primary brain tumours and originate from the glial cells of the brain. They are a heterogenous spectrum, from slow-growing to highly-aggressive infiltrating tumours. Nearly half of all Gliomas are classed as high-grade gliomas (HGG) and, due to their highly aggressive nature, have a dismal prognosis with an average survival of only 4.6 months without treatment and approximately 14 months with today’s optimal multimodal treatments.

The symptoms are mainly related to pressure effects because the head (cranium) is a closed cavity: persistent headache, vomiting (which may be difficult to control and projectile in nature). Neurological symptoms, example, seizures (fits) which may be local or generalised. There could also be loss of function of a region of the body, difficulty in seeing (example, blurred vision or double vision). Many of these symptoms overlap with common symptoms with innocuous causes.

Why is the treatment challenging?

The science on brain cancer treatment has improved over the time, but a lot more needs to be done. Targeted therapy and ways to overcome drug resistance to chemotherapy are among the key research areas in recent years. The accurate brain tumour detection is still very demanding because of its appearance, variable size, shape, and structure. Improvements are still required to accurately segment and classify the tumour region. Existing work has limitations and challenges for identifying substructures of tumour region.

Subrata Sinha, former director of National Brain Research Center says that the standard therapy of glioblastoma is surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. The effectiveness of surgical resection (surgically cutting and removing part of the organ) is very important for effective management. It is sometimes hampered by the location of the tumour, which may make it near-impossible to remove completely.

“The tumour could be close to vital structures in the brain, which may cause harm if they are damaged, for example, close to the regions that control breathing, blood pressure, etc,” says Sinha, who is currently the National Science Chair of SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board), at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Often it is difficult to determine the margins between tumour and normal tissue because the tumour invades the normal tissue, blurring the margins. This is followed by radiation and chemotherapy. Radiation is used along with surgery and chemotherapy. The basic issue is targeting the tumour and not harming the normal tissue which is challenging.

Brain tumours have also proved challenging to treat because of the biological characteristics of these cancers. Because these treatments can damage normal cells as well as tumour cells in the brain and spinal cord, they can have some serious side effects. These include memory and thinking problems, mood changes, and difficulty walking.

These treatments are not always effective, especially for the aggressive types of brain cancer, such as glioblastoma. These tumours are located behind the blood–brain barrier (BBB) — a system of tight junctions and transport proteins that protect delicate neural tissues from exposure to factors in the general circulation, thus also impeding exposure to systemic chemotherapy .

These challenges are compounded by issues related to funds for research in brain tumours. Clinical trials have yet to reveal an effective therapy for most brain tumours. More understanding is needed for understanding the biology of brain tumour biology and development of drugs. Preclinical drug development pipelines that enable the accurate prediction of effective drugs are especially important for brain tumours, owing to the low numbers of patients available for participation in clinical research.

Redesigning Research

There is a need to redesign the brain tumour research with broad scale improvement in interdisciplinary collaborations.

“Currently, molecular profiling of tumours is being used even for clinical decision making. The logic is, that tumours, that have different molecular aberrations, are biologically and clinically different, even though they may appear to be similar even under a microscope. Hence, they behave differently and for optimum responses, would require different treatment modalities, including chemotherapy and targeted therapy,” says Sinha.

Recent research done in some labs can pave the way for better treatment options for the disease.

In an international study co-led by UCLA, scientists have shown that a new targeted therapy drug can extend the amount of time people with a subtype of glioma are on treatment without their cancer worsening. The finding published this month suggests a possible new treatment option for people with the slow-growing but deadly brain tumour.

The team found the drug vorasidenib more than doubled progression-free survival in people with recurrent grade 2 glioma with IDH1 and IDH2 mutations. Compared with people who received a placebo, those who took vorasidenib went for nearly 17 more months without their cancer worsening, delaying the time before they needed to begin chemotherapy and radiation.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the annual meeting of the American Society Clinical Oncology in Chicago.

The use of AI for enhancing the detection of medical conditions is growing. Using artificial intelligence, researchers have discovered how to screen for genetic mutations in cancerous brain tumours in under 90 seconds -- and possibly streamline the diagnosis and treatment of gliomas.

A team of neurosurgeons and engineers at Michigan Medicine, in collaboration with investigators from New York University, University of California, San Francisco and others, developed an AI-based diagnostic screening system called DeepGlioma that uses rapid imaging to analyse tumour specimens taken during an operation and detect genetic mutations more rapidly.

The study was published in Nature Medicine in March this year. Molecular classification is increasingly central to the diagnosis and treatment of gliomas, as the benefits and risks of surgery vary among brain tumour patients depending on their genetic makeup. DeepGlioma creates an avenue for accurate and more timely identification that would give providers a better chance to define treatments and predict patient prognosis, the researchers feel.

Recently scientists from the University of Nottingham and Duke University have discovered that many of the blood vessels that feed high grade glioma brain tumours have high levels of Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) receptors (LDLR) on them. The findings pave the way for using drugs already in development at both institutions that could target these receptors and so be taken up by the tumours.

A major impediment to treating has been that the most potent chemotherapy can't permeate the blood-brain barrier to reach the aggressive brain tumour. The brain is equipped with a protective mechanism called the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Its function is to prevent harmful substances from entering the central nervous system. Unfortunately, this also means that most new drugs can’t get through and treat the brain tumour. The BBB is one of the most critical obstacles researchers face in developing new effective therapies for patients with malignant brain tumours.

Northwestern Medicine scientists have reported results of the first in-human clinical trial in which they used a novel, skull-implantable ultrasound device to open the blood-brain barrier and repeatedly permeate large, critical regions of the human brain to deliver chemotherapy that was injected intravenously. The four-minute procedure to open the blood-brain barrier is performed with the patient awake, and patients go home after a few hours. The results show the treatment is safe and well tolerated, with some patients getting up to six cycles of treatment.

Though all these research findings signifies hope for finding a better management of the disease, more efforts are still required in the field to bring it well under control.

—The author, Dr Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

