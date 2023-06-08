CNBC TV18
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge

World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge

By Vanita Srivastava  Jun 8, 2023 1:34:39 AM IST (Updated)

A major impediment to treating has been that the most potent chemotherapy can't permeate the blood-brain barrier to reach the aggressive brain tumour. 

Despite several advancements in medical research, treatment of brain tumours continues to be challenging. However, some improvements in diagnosis, rising awareness and newly emerging therapies have raised hope for better manage the disease, one of the most complex cancers. 

While low overall survival rate, a high recurrence rate and poor patient prognosis make the treatment challenging, there are new generation intra-tumoral therapies being developed to help overcome the difficulty of delivering drugs across the blood-brain barrier and provide better patient   outcomes.
Over 24,000 people die due to brain tumours annually, according to the latest data compiled by International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC). 
X