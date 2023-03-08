Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

In all seven states except Gujarat, women voted more in the 2022 Assembly elections. In Uttar Pradesh the women voter percentage stood at 62.27 percent while for men it was at 53.39 percent. Out of the total 65.37 percent polling in Uttarakhand women voter percentage stood at 67.20 percent, while men voted 62.60 percent. In Manipur and Goa the female voter percentage was at 90.51 and 80.96 percent respectively. In Punjab the turnout of women was marginally more than men at 77.9 percent and in Himachal Pradesh the women voter percentage has been more than the male voter percentage since 1998.

In her Union Budget 2023-2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed women's empowerment and the importance of ‘nari shakti’ in bringing a bright future during the Amrit Kal. Apart from increasing the allocation of the Women and Child Development Ministry by Rs 267 crore in the budget, Sitharaman also announced a one-time small saving scheme for women called Mahila Samman Saving Certificate , which will be available till March 2025.

The budget allocation for autonomous bodies has increased marginally from Rs 162 crore to Rs 168 crore. In addition to these autonomous bodies, there is the Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), as well as the National Commission for Women.

An interesting fact over here is that more and more political parties have started to pay attention to women voters while making policies. This was very evident in the promises made by major political parties in the recent Legislative Assembly elections.

Congress party led by Priyanka Gandhi in the Uttar Pradesh elections which happened last year had the entire campaign of ‘Ladki hoon, Lad Saktui hoon’ and fielded 40 percent women candidates. BJP promised allocation for the marriage of women from poor families, monthly pensions and various outreach programs. Further, in Karnataka, where the elections are due in May, Congress has launched a specific manifesto focusing on women while the ruling party the BJP government has introduced new initiatives like the Sharama Shakti targeted towards female farm labourers in the recently tabled Karnataka Budget. This does show how the role of women in turning the trajectory of elections is being recognised by parties.

The women vote bank

The increasing interest of parties towards promising specific initiatives for women is directly related to the increase in women's percentage over the year in voter turnout.

The biggest recent shift the elections saw because of women voters was in the Bihar elections. The female voter turnout in the 2005 Assembly election in Bihar was 42.51 percent which was lower than the male voter turnout. The percentage of female voters increased dramatically from 54.4 to a record 60.4 between 2010 and 2015. For the third consecutive assembly election, female voters surpassed men with women at 59.7 per cent in the 2020 elections.

“Despite the anti-incumbency against the Nitish Kumar Government JD(U)’s strategy to tap into the women vote bank really worked well for the party. Bihar was the first state to have 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj System, further Bihar is the only state where women make up more than 25 percent of the state’s police force. So it’s a classic example of understanding the value of the women voter bank and utilising it well,” said Dr Pramod Shukla, a political science professor, Magadh University.

The Election Commission of India provided separate figures for male and female turnout for the first time in 1962. Turnout among men was 63.31 percent and among women was 46.63 percent. There was a 20.55 percentage point increase in women's turnout by 2019. It was only a marginal increase of 3.71 percentage points for men's turnout. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, women's turnout was higher than men's for the first time in the history of the Lok Sabha polls.

When it comes to State Assembly Elections as per the ECI data, between 1962 and 2017/18, women’s turnout in state Assembly elections increased by a staggering 27 percent.

In all seven states except Gujarat, women voted more in the 2022 Assembly elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the women voter percentage stood at 62.27 percent while for men it was at 53.39 percent. Out of the total 65.37 percent polling in Uttarakhand women voter percentage stood at 67.20 percent, while men voted 62.60 percent. In Manipur and Goa, the female voter percentage was at 90.51 and 80.96 percent respectively. In Punjab, the turnout of women was marginally more than men at 77.9 percent and in Himachal Pradesh, according to a report by the Indian Express the women voter percentage has been more than the male voter percentage since 1998.

Why is the voter percentage on a rise?

Political scientist and fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) Rahul Verma told the Times of India that the rise in participation of women — largely visible since 2014 or even earlier — “reflects not really their support for any party or politician but a social change driven by the rise in their awareness and literacy levels and the Election Commission’s focus on cleaning up the electoral rolls and making poll arrangements more conducive for women”.

But there is a catch, as per analysis by Lokniti-CSDS in the paper titled “Women participation in electoral politics in India: Silent Feminisation”, rural women vote more than urban women as the latter have time and monetary constraints in reaching polling booths in urban locations. Notably, women in the southern and eastern regions of India exercise their ballot options more than women in the western and northern regions due to patriarchal restrictions.

“Awareness and education is one factor but representation that they have been seeing, they see leaders mention women policies in speeches, they see women leaders campaigning and they are finding a way of getting out of the oppression that has been there for years. It’s like if there is a women MLA or a woman mukhiya the women voters will feel the sense of sisterhood that something will be done for them,” said Saloni Banerjee, gender studies professor at the University of Hyderabad.

Also although more women are voting than ever before, their overall size as a voting bloc still lags behind men. This is because of gender imbalance as per data there are only 908 women for every 1,000 men on the country’s voter rolls.

Is it enough?

Although the women voter count has been increasing is it enough is a big question. When it comes to political empowerment as per the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2022 India ranks 48 out of 73 countries. Whereas in 2021 the share of women ministers in India declined to 9.1 percent as compared to being at 23.5 percent in 2019.

Overall as per ECI data, the share of female candidates in parliamentary elections has increased over time, but it has remained low when compared to male candidates. Less than 9 percent of the 8,049 candidates running in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were women. Even if women are contesting elections the chances of them winning are still skewed.

For instance in the 2022 UP polls, the highest ever women candidates were fielded, 560 candidates across 403 seats were there despite this only 7 of these women won.

“Women going out to vote doesn’t mean that they are necessarily voting as per their thinking. There are various patriarchal nuances and socio-cultural issues that affect their decisions and this can only be tackled if parties start seeing women as more than just a vote bank,” said Banerjee.

It’s a matter of concern that in a country where half of the population is of women the representation of women in Lok Sabha stands at 15 percent while in Rajya Sabha it’s at 11 percent. Although the number has been increasing over the years but with an increasing voter count of women and an abysmally low number of women in the parliament the conversation about the Women’s Reservation Bill again comes back into the picture.