Women in the past have been excluded from taking up various important roles. In ancient India, the dharma of women completely surrounded their undying devotion to their husbands and their ability to bear children. However, the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, women took on roles and responsibilities that were contrary to the traditional feminine roles established in the past. The women of the Mahabharata displayed strong and daring characteristics, showing their influence on matters both in the public and private realms of society.

Since that time society has evolved to give women equal respect and position of responsibility. Women have taken up the responsibility of managing household finances and today India’s finances as well. However, fund management still remains to be a male-dominated industry, with men accounting for around 86 percent of all fund managers. When spoken of legendary investors and fund managers the ones that come to mind are Warren Buffett, George Soros, Bill Ackman, etc. all of whom are men.

Rarely would you hear the name of a famous women fund managers. But that’s not because women don’t perform well in that field. Hedge Fund Research (HFR) found that women-led funds outperformed the market between January 2000 and May 2009 or the period between the dotcom crash and the Global Financial Crisis. A study conducted by KPMG, also showed that hedge funds run by female fund managers generated higher returns compared to the average return of hedge funds across all strategies from 2007 to 2015.

Additionally- the gender composition of investment decision makers significantly impacts the allocation of investment capital. Data suggest that women are more likely to invest in companies that are led by women. Currently, an abysmal 2 percent of venture funding goes to female founders—and that number has been in decline since 2019. Recent data shows that number of female-led startups reaching unicorn status have quadrupled in the last 2 years. If the number of women fund managers increase, more cheque’s would be written to women and that would eventually lead to more unicorns.

Women tend to see things in a holistic perspective – i.e. to see all the risks in a potential investment. The result is that women fund managers have less performance slippage, a reduced tendency to sell at the bottom and a more consistent application of strategies.

Finally, women at the top of fund management would drive investments in overlooked areas of innovation. They would fund companies that get more services to market that reflect the needs and perspectives of women. Today women represents 51 percent of the world’s population and 85% of consumer purchasing power. And women are increasingly becoming decision makers for t heir family consumption decisions.

—The author, Mehekka Oberoi, is a Fund Manager, IIFL Fintec, and Director IIFL Open Neobank